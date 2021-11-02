Snap lockdown another blow for Far North businesses

A snap lockdown in the northern Far North is another blow to businesses in the area, the head of the region’s chamber of commerce says.

At an unscheduled press conference on Tuesday evening, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced the northern part of Northland would shift to alert level 3 at 11.59pm.

The restrictions would be in place until midnight on Monday.

NorthChamber​ chief executive Steve Smith​ said the announcement was not entirely unexpected as there was “a trail” of cases in the area.

While businesses in Whangārei and southern Northland were relieved not to be included in the lockdown, it would be a source of stress for those who were.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The northern part of Northland will shift to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Many of the affected businesses were agricultural and horticultural operations, industries which had been the reason Covid-19 wasn’t “all doom and gloom” for Northland, Smith said.

“But these continual breaks interrupt business momentum, just when things are getting back up and running.

“Where it becomes difficult is defining and managing the borders – supply to farms and movement of stock and staff become difficult as soon as there’s a border to deal with,” he said.

“A significant portion of people in Kaeo and surrounding travel [further north] for work – this creates a lot of unknowns for them and for their employers, and it’s the unknowns that create the stress.”

However, Smith was optimistic the lockdown wouldn’t extend beyond midnight Monday, due to the area’s isolation and low population density.

“There aren’t a lot of big events that far north and retail is very light. Weekend sport would be our super spreader events, if we were going to have one, so I am hopeful.”