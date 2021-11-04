Consumer NZ warns shoppers to not fall for the 'sale' hype after big box retailers keep items on special every week

A survey by Consumer NZ found some products from big box retailers, such as Briscoes, are on sale every week.

Consumer NZ is warning shoppers to not fall for the hype of sales this Christmas.

An online survey into “specials” at big box retailers by the consumer organisation found customers should not assume they’re always getting a bargain.

The survey looked at Briscoes, Farmers, Harvey Norman and Noel Leeming over a 13- week period.

It found 27 out of 31 products online were on sale at least four times, but some products were on “special” every week.

“In the lead-up to Christmas we’re advising people to look closely at ‘sale’ prices and not buy into the hype. Sometimes retailers are implementing misleading pricing strategies to get consumers to shop more,” a Consumer NZ spokeswoman said.

Six of the seven products tracked at Harvey Norman were promoted with deal-saving claims almost every week.

The Panasonic 32L Genius Inverter Microwave Oven went from a ‘price matched’ $240 to a ‘price reduced’ $313 the following week.

It was then marked at $249 for four weeks, before rising to a ‘price matched’ $298 for two weeks. Two weeks later, it was a “huge deal” $268.

When approached by Consumer NZ, a Harvey Norman spokesperson said the company did not wish to comment.

All eight items tracked at Briscoes were regularly on special.

The regular price for a Greenfirst 30/70 Duck Down Duvet Inner duvet was $329.99, but it was routinely sold at $165 or less.

It was marked at its full price for a maximum of two weeks before being on sale again.

Briscoes said it had “a robust internal audit process” to ensure it complied with its Fair Trading Act obligations.

Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry questioned the use of the word “special” on products.

“If something’s on sale for longer than it is at its regular retail price, we'd argue that's the price of the item.

“Retailers continue to engage in misleading and confusing pricing strategies to entice customers to spend more.

“Slogans like ‘price matched’ and ‘huge deal’ make things even more confusing. Consumers can’t tell what a true sale is. A sale must be a genuine opportunity for consumers to buy a product at a discounted price,” she said.

To stop customers from being caught up in the hype of the sales in the lead-up to Christmas, Consumer NZ’s top tips were to research the products before buying and track the price for a few weeks. If it was not discounted one week, the odds were that it would be shortly, Consumer said.

Several retailers have been investigated by the Commerce Commission over their price promotions from 2018 to 2020.

In October 2020, Pak’nSave Mangere was fined $78,000 for its misleading price claims after the commission found customers were routinely charged higher prices at the checkout than those displayed on shop shelves.

In 2017, Bike Barn was fined $800,000 for misleading “sale” prices.