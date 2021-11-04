Impossible Foods brings its meat-free burgers to New Zealand

Once only available to Kiwis travelling at 40,000 feet, the Impossible Burger is now being served on the ground and across the country.

Impossible Foods, makers of the plant-based burger, launched in New Zealand on Thursday.

Sold here as Impossible Beef Made From Plants, the burgers have been added to menus at eateries in Auckland, Mt Maunganui and Christchurch.

Among those dishing up the beef-that-isn’t are homegrown burger restaurant Burger Burger and middle-eastern restaurant chain Fatima’s.

The Impossible Burger had previously been on offer – pre-Covid – to travellers in the Business Premier cabin of Air New Zealand’s two flights a day between Los Angeles and Auckland.

SUPPLIED Burger Burger has added the Impossible Beef and Cheese Burger to its menu.

However, while the company waited for its genetically engineered imitation blood ingredient to be approved in New Zealand, the burgers couldn’t be sold elsewhere.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand approved the use of the ingredient in December 2020.

That was welcome news to Burger Burger co-owner Mimi Gilmour​ who first tasted the burgers in the United States and said they were streets ahead of any other meat alternative.

“I’ve been chasing Impossible Foods, trying to get them on the menu, for five years.

“They taste amazing and still give you that real umami taste that you get from a beef burger but also tick that box that we’re all so conscious about, which is farming and sustainability.”

A self-confessed “meat girl”, Gilmour said the Impossible Burger wasn't about pressure to convert to veganism or vegetarianism.

SUPPLIED A self-confessed “meat girl,” Burger Burger co-owner Mimi Gilmour has been trying to get the Impossible Burger on her menu for five years.

“For me, it’s just a really beautiful alternative for meat eaters, and we’re expecting the launch to be really positive.”

The expansion into New Zealand is Impossible Foods’ third international market launch in the past 14 months.

Impossible Beef also launched in Australia on Thursday, hitting the menu at national burger brand Grill’d.

Impossible Foods president Dennis Woodside​ said launching on both sides of the Tasman was a huge step in the brand’s mission to bring sustainable options to every market.

“Both countries are home to some of the most devoted meat-eaters on earth,” he said.

A 2018 report from the OECD put New Zealand in the top 10 meat-eating nations, with Kiwis eating an estimated 74.8 kilograms of meat per person per year.