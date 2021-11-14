Hall of shame: The landlords ordered to pay more than $30,000

The high-profile case of Christchurch landlord ordered to pay almost $40,000 after a child living in their rental property developed rheumatic heart disease was just one of 20,000 expected to be heard by the Tenancy Tribunal this year.

The tribunal hears cases involving claims up to $100,000, with disputes resolved through either mediation or a hearing.

While most cases are made by landlords regarding rent owed, property owners and managers can also find themselves on the wrong side of the mediation table.

When that happens the sums awarded can run into the tens of thousands of dollars, as was the case when landlords Anne and Roger Stocker​ were found to have breached the Residential Tenancies Act in several ways.

The breaches included failing to maintain their Christchurch property in respect of health and safety matters, with the substandard conditions believed to have significantly contributed to a child developing rheumatic heart disease, the tribunal found.

Jim Rice/Stuff The Tenancy Tribunal hears approximately 20,000 cases each year, involving claims up to $100,000.

The Stockers were ordered to pay $38,626, a figure which puts them in questionable company alongside others ordered to pay $30,000 or more.

Auckland property owner Yong Min Zhou​​ was fined $30,000 after ignoring for years an order to demolish an illegal rental with stormwater running down a hallway.

Zhou​ built the two-bedroom flat on his property in 2015.

After a complaint, council officers visited the site and found there was no fire separation between the flat and the original building and the flat was not watertight and shoddily made.

Zhou was issued with a notice to fix requiring him to remove the flat altogether by April the next year.

After several further council visits over the next two years, Zhou was interviewed in March 2018 and confirmed the demolition work had not been done.

In a judgment published in August this year, Judge Rob Ronayne​ said Zhou had been given multiple opportunities to comply but had been entirely uncooperative and shown a complete disregard for the Building Act.

Zhou had also had income from the rental during the three years and had avoided paying rates required when additional buildings were established on a single site.

Strict compliance was required with fire separation, fire detection and fire escape and Zhou had placed the tenants’ safety at risk by not complying, he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Anne and Roger Stocker were ordered to pay almost $40,000 after a child living in their rental property developed rheumatic heart disease due to substandard conditions. (File photo)

“I am satisfied that the potential for harm in this case was high. The defendant has essentially acted in a cavalier manner, figuratively thumbing his nose at the prosecutor and shows no regard whatsoever for his legal obligations.”

Zhou was fined $30,000, with 90 per cent of that to go the council.

A Whanganui property management company was ordered to pay more than $34,000 in costs and damages for 116 breaches of the Residential Tenancies Act.

In August 2018, the Tenancy Tribunal found The Rent Centre Limited failed to lodge tenancy bonds and provide compliant insulation statements to its tenants, as required under the act, for more than four years.

Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment tenancy compliance and investigations manager Steve Watson​ said the scale and number of breaches by The Rent Centre was the most concerning thing about the case.

“Tenants need to trust and believe that when they are dealing with a landlord, particularly a property management company that has been in business for over 20 years, that the landlord is fulfilling their legal obligations,” Watson said.

The tribunal awarded 115 orders of exemplary damages of $250 each, payable by landlords who failed to lodge bonds with the Tenancy Board Centre.

The Rent Centre was ordered to pay 33 fines of $100 each for failing to provide insulation statements as part of tenancy agreements.