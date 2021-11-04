Investors in Allbirds could have almost doubled their money

Allbirds, the eco-friendly footwear company founded by former All White Tim Brown, has almost doubled its listing price on a strong debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

Allbirds shares up 92.6 per cent at US$28.89 (NZ$40.30) per share after its first day’s trading. Its initial public offering (IPO) price was US$15.

Allbirds was initially valued at US$3.3 billion, after its shares opened 41 per cent above the IPO price.

READ MORE:

* Rocket Lab share price doubles since listing, online traders pile in, but seasoned investors are holding back

* Lessons on listing on a stock exchange from My Food Bag and Rocket Lab

* My Food Bag share price dragged down by 'broader market weakness'



Kristen Lunman​, founder and general manager of Hatch said part of the success of the company was that Allbirds was seen as an early mover in an industry expected to take flight.

“This idea of an eco-fashion brand, that is up against the big players is exciting. This space could possibly the niche of tomorrow, and how coincidental with the timing of the current focus on climate,” Lunman​ said.

Hatch users were able to get early access to Allbirds stock at the IPO price, so could have almost doubled their money.

supplied Kiwi-founded company Allbirds almost doubled its share price to $28.89 on a successful first days trading on the Nasdaq.

But Lunman​ suspected the interest in Allbirds went beyond financial for many Hatch users.

“We have seen such a high level of activity today from Kiwi retail investors, we think most people are just excited to support a brand that focuses on better outcomes for the planet,” Lunman​ said.

Jeremy Sullivan​, an investment adviser with Hamilton Hindin Greene, said the Allbirds IPO was another New Zealand success story.

Supplied Kristen Lunman says people have more than a financial interest in Allbirds.

“The IPO has obviously been well-received by the market. The stock closed up 96.6 per cent up on its listing price, which is a first day I am sure the company and shareholders will be very pleased with,” Sullivan​ said.

Sullivan​ said that Allbirds had got its timing right, listing after spending the last seven years building revenue past US$100 million through a clever marketing campaign in the US.

“Everyone is obviously concerned about the environment so to have a product like this is great,” Sullivan said.

Supplied Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Jeremy Sullivan says Allbirds first day’s trading is something the shareholders and company will be pleased to see.

Sullivan​ said it would be nice if the company listed in New Zealand to give more locals a chance to get behind it, but no one at the company would have complained after a debut like Thursday’s.

The company was co-founded after Tim Brown teamed up with American Joey Zwillinger, to create a sustainable and comfortable sneaker with a simple brandless design.

Within two years Allbirds had sold a million pairs of what Time magazine dubbed “the world’s most comfortable shoe”.