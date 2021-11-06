For those averse to taking on debt, share investments do seem to be the winner

NZX shares have risen in value about 50 per cent faster than houses.

ANALYSIS: Kiwis are supposed to be obsessed with rental property as an investment, but has it provided better returns than investing in New Zealand shares?

NZX chief executive Mark Peterson is piggybacking on a reminder from Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr on the importance of diversifying investments, to plug the share market.

On Wednesday, Orr described house prices as “unsustainable” and advised investors against putting all their eggs in one basket.

Peterson notes research from Canstar shows that NZX shares have outpaced house price rises for the current generation of investors.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank's Orr holds 'biggest wand' ever amid housing boom, says John Key

* Reserve Bank expects more caution from banks amid risk of house price correction

* Adrian Orr says Reserve Bank only has 'bit role' in unsustainable house prices

* Homeowners underestimating scale of home loan rate rises to come



The NZX top 50 index climbed 625 per cent between January 2000 and September of this year, while house prices increased on average by 414 per cent over the same period.

So it does look like the capital returns on cash investments in the share market have comfortably exceeded those in the housing market over a long period.

Factoring in the impact of dividends and rental income is harder.

Surprisingly perhaps, Craigs Investment Partners calculated last year that of the average annual 9.6 per cent return that investors in the NZX had experienced over the previous 25 years, nearly two-thirds, or 6.3 per cent annually, were derived from dividend income rather than capital gains.

Stuff The Government announced in March it was extending the bright-line test, reducing tax deductions on property investments, and would step up investment in communal infrastructure to support housing developments.

Last year, the average gross dividend of NZX50 stocks was still sitting at 3.6 per cent after factoring in imputation credits.

According to the Real Estate Institute, average gross rental yields were sitting at between 2.8 per in Auckland and 5.4 per cent on West Coast in the first three months of this year, with gross yields in almost all other regions in the 3 to 4 per cent range.

But net rental yields on cash investments in property seem likely to be much lower than net dividend returns on NZX shares, once investors factor-in costs such as rates, insurance and maintenance.

Core Logic chief economist Kelvin Davidson estimates the current average gross return on rentals at about 2.8 per cent.

SUPPLIED NZX chief Mark Peterson says overseas investors are increasingly looking to NZ as a safer bet.

But Inland Revenue revealed in April that a staggering 37 per cent of property investors were reporting a loss on their investments, meaning the rent they were receiving did not cover their costs and they were relying on capital returns for profit.

Overall, it does seem clear that cash investments in shares have been a better bet than cash investments in rental property.

“There is a legitimate argument to say shares have outperformed, it is just you have got to go through the ups and down,” Davidson says.

The elephant in the room is that it has been relatively easy to borrow cheaply to invest in property, whereas it is harder and more expensive to leverage share market investments.

But the corollary to that, is that with leverage comes risk.

Peterson suggests that as well as having enjoyed better returns on cash investment, investors might be justified in looking to the NZX as something of a safe haven, relative to other assets classes, in an investment downturn.

“We have seen in the past when global markets start to move around, the New Zealand market will generally move around less,” he says.

“A lot of global investors look at New Zealand to some extent as a ‘risk-off play’ and that wasn’t always necessarily the case.”