There is nothing wrong with building too many houses

Oscar Sims lives in the Metropolis apartment building in Auckland's city centre, and says inner city living saves money, time and the environment.

OPINION: In recent weeks we have heard a lot of commentary about a problem some would see as strange: What happens if we build too many houses?

There’s an oft-quoted line from gang boss Marlo Stanfield in The Wire that seems apt for a time like this: “That sounds like one of them good problems”.

Auckland Councillor Christine Fletcher presumably doesn’t think so, she likened a bipartisan plan to increase housing supply to “rape”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff If we build more houses, won't investors just snap them up?

When someone questioned her on it, she apparently doubled down and called it “gang rape”, then later clarified her comments to say she meant in the context of landscape “rape”, which is apparently how some people use the word.

READ MORE:

* Who will pay the price for the $54 billion spent on quantitative easing?

* Skyrocketing house prices should not be part of the post-lockdown recovery, but what does this mean?

* Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr says why he thinks house prices will fall 5%

* It's time to give up the goal of increasing homeownership



Fletcher is really the misspoken tip of a global iceberg trying to knock the Yimby (a movement amongst younger people to say "Yes In My Backyard" to housing, and housing density) boat off-course.

The success of the Yimby movement, the number of people in it, and the ferocity with which they insist on prioritising housing supply, seems to have taken some people by surprise, especially because their musings don’t really seem to conform to the traditional left-right divide.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF By swapping concrete and steel for timber, Christchurch's Clearwater Quays apartments will store carbon, not create it.

An individual having socialist credentials, green credentials, or sometimes even planning credentials, isn’t enough to put them above criticism, where previously on issues like housing many thought leaders in these areas would have been trusted or feted.

At the heart of this recent dispute about whether the Yimbys are wrong lies the question of whether we should first fix inequality, government-funding of social housing, infrastructure funding, and central bank policies, before doing anything major about enabling developers to add to housing supply.

More recently there has been a lot of concern that if more houses are created, investors might buy them.

Yet while a housing shortage exists it is probably always going to be true that some people will buy more than one house.

They will use the equity in the house they live in to finance the purchase of the next one, then use the equity in the next one to finance the house after that, because the shortfall in houses will mean they will always be able to find a tenant, or a willing buyer.

Trying to stop supply from increasing will only increase the attractiveness of housing as an investment asset, not decrease it.

Getty Images Quantitative easing wasn’t great for house prices, but there was also a shortage of homes.

While it is true quantitative easing, the purchasing of government bonds by the Reserve Bank, undoubtedly caused house prices to skyrocket last year, these kinds of policies aren’t always destined to drive up house prices.

In 2013 the Bank of Japan announced a quantitative easing move to pump US$1.3 trillion into their economy, Reuters called it “the world’s most intense burst of monetary stimulus”.

The next year house prices in Tokyo barely budged. Instead of a major property bubble they got a boom in the construction of new homes.

That year Tokyo started building more homes than the entire nation of England did, according to the Financial Times.

In Japan there are no rights for neighbours to complain about the house or apartment block next door, provided broad zoning rules are met. There are even incentives to demolish buildings that don’t meet earthquake standards.

All of this construction hasn’t caused a design or quality of life crisis. Modern Japanese architecture is feted. Tokyo and Osaka regularly feature on lists of liveable cities. The permissive planning rules have paradoxically created the ability for people to experiment and innovate.

When you enable a lot more building, design and quality becomes more important not less. Competitive markets produce better products, not worse ones.

Compare this to the United Kingdom. In 2020 a UK-think tank Centre for Cities reported a fifth of neighbourhoods, outside city centres, have had no new houses built in their area since 2011.

The UK planning system is “discretionary”, and isn’t based on the kinds of zones the Japanese use. Instead, councillors and planners have a lot more say over what can be built in a neighbourhood.

Not surprisingly, the UK is currently in the throes of a debate about whether they should have simpler zoning rules, and yes they too have a lot of people fretting about investors and property developers making all the profits from all the extra houses that might be built.

If you look back through our history the issue of too much housing often pops up as a problem. In Christchurch, the question was being asked as recently as 2018:

"Whether you're talking to bankers or economists or real estate agents, they're all just saying that we're in a slow steady period of no growth and that's what we're seeing out there," Quotable Value valuer Hamish Collins said at the time.

The year before, developers in Christchurch were struggling to sell terraced houses and prices were being marked down by thousands of dollars.

In Christchurch, Resource Management Act provisions were effectively suspended after the earthquake, and the Government helped Christchurch City Council shoulder infrastructure costs which ended up with 30 years worth of infrastructure being put down in one year.

So why should having more of something that everybody needs, like housing, be a problem? For most other goods we see readily available supply as the market working the way it should.

Trying to restrict the supply of housing won’t suddenly stop housing from becoming an investment, either.

A lot of investors in the housing market right now, and first-home buyers who piled into the market last year, are operating on the idea they will eventually experience the kind of reliable double-digit returns homeowners have reliably reaped in the past.

They are right to feel confident in their forecasts because housing supply has consistently lagged behind population growth.

By not enabling as much housing as possible we are only extending their winning streak.