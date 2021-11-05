Store wars: New World unveils KitchenAid promotion hot on the heels of Countdown's bricks

New World is turning up the heat on rival supermarket Countdown, unveiling its own summer promotion.

On Thursday, Countdown announced the launch of its latest collectable, a Lego-style brick range.

New World struck back on Friday, announcing it had partnered with KitchenAid to offer an exclusive range of ovenware in its latest sticker promotion.

From November 15, New World shoppers can collect one sticker for every $20 spent in-store or online.

The stickers can be put towards a range of KitchenAid ovenware, including a stoneware pie dish, medium baking dish and mini cocotte (shallow lidded baking dish), as well as a cast iron grill pan.

Supplied The battle of the supermarket promos shows no signs of coming to an end with New World announcing its KitchenAid promotion the day after Countdown unveiled its collectable bricks.

A cast iron casserole pot is available only to New World Clubcard members.

New World head of marketing and CX Pippa Prain​ said the company, which is part of Foodstuffs, was determined to build on previous promotions, including last summer’s Smeg knife giveaway, which proved so successful stores ran out of knife blocks.

New World had worked hard to avoid disappointing customers this Christmas and there were nearly 900,000 KitchenAid pieces already in the country, Prain said.

“We have done things a little differently this year, we know all our customers’ situations are unique, and kiwi kitchens come in all shapes and sizes, so this year it’s not about collecting a set, it’s about getting the right pieces for you to create your own collection,” she said.

Supplied The ovenware range includes a stoneware pie dish, medium baking dish and mini cocotte (pictured), as well as a cast iron grill pan and casserole dish.

The battle of the supermarket promotions shows no signs of coming to an end, with this week’s announcements the latest in a string of giveaways, including Countdown’s TV and film character themed dominoes and trading cards.

New World has also run several campaigns, including the Little Shop, Little Kitchen and Little Garden series aimed at children, and the Smeg and Spiegelau glassware promotions.

Bodo Lang, head of marketing at the University of Auckland's Business School, previously told Stuff there was typically a market share shift of 1 per cent during such promotions.

"That sounds like nothing to you and me, but usually people are very loyal to the shop closest to them."

A temporary promotion could push them to try a different shop and the hope would be that some would make the change permanently, he said.

New World’s stoneware KitchenAid items can be collected in exchange for a certain number of stickers, depending on the piece, while the cast iron products require a combination of stickers and a cash top-up.

All items are available from November 15 to January 23, or while stocks last.