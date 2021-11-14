Rental vehicle shortage tipped to lead to spike on hire rates when the border re-opens

Car rental company Go Rentals received a government subsidy to purchase a fleet of electric vehicles. It now has 10 Tesla Model 3 for hire. (First published in May)

Shutting out international tourists has decimated the rental fleet which is now 30,000 vehicles down.

The Rental Vehicle Association estimates there were about 58,000 cars and smaller campers available for hire pre-Covid-19, but the big cull of surplus vehicles is hitting customers in the pocket as the smaller fleet and lack of replacement stock drives a hike in rental charges.

Difficulties sourcing new cars are also stoking fears there will be insufficient vehicles for overseas visitors when international travel resumes, and could stymie efforts to increase the proportion of “green” electric and hybrid rentals on the road.

The ripple effect of the shrink in rental fleet extends to mechanics, tyre shops, panel beaters, car sales yards and auctioneers, car transporters, vehicle inspection services, and airport companies losing out on parking and rental income.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ōrewa Car Rentals owner Wayne Mills says he's struggling to remain open beyond the end of the month.

On the plus side, Rental Vehicle Association president and Thrifty general manager Tony Mortensen says surplus vehicles, most of them well maintained late models, were sold on the local market, helping to improve the standard of second hand cars on the road.

The most immediate problem is that domestic customers, who made up just 30 per cent of business pre-Covid-19, rent less often and for much shorter periods.

“Some operators were 95 per cent international, and they’ve just shut their doors.”

Over the past two years the association lost a third of its 70 members, and ring-fencing Auckland for three months has had a profound impact, particularly in Queenstown over the last school holidays, Mortensen says.

“When Auckland goes into lockdown it causes a 60 per cent reduction right across the country.”

Go Rentals slashed its fleet by 2000 vehicles and has been trying to attract customers by offering a 25 per cent discount for those who are vaccinated.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Thousands of rental cars are parked up in Frankton, Queenstown during the first national lockdown.

Chief operating officer James Dalglish says repositioning vehicles for the summer is a big problem because of the restrictions on entering Auckland. “We can’t bring anything into Auckland at the moment which is a disaster.”

In a simple case of supply and demand, Dalglish says the daily rate has risen between 30 and 50 per cent in the wake of the significant downsizing across the industry, and he expects higher prices to continue.

There was a taster of that over the winter ski season, and one operator who charged $95 a day for a 4WD vehicle says a competitor was asking $350.

Snap Rentals is now bigger than it was pre-pandemic, having taken over the Hitch and U Save​ brands last year, and chief executive Jamie Bennett says a price correction was needed.

“There was an oversupply of vehicles which was good for the consumer, but it wasn't really at a sustainable level for our business, it was too cheap.”

He advised Kiwis to book well in advance because further rises were likely when overseas visitors returned. “When the Aussie bubble opened rates were double what they were in 2020.”

Brendon O'Hagan/Stuff In 2019 1.4 million international tourists used rental cars as their main form of transport, compared with just over 1 million who travelled by bus or train.

The much lower volume of customers means there are fewer opportunities to “rent back” vehicles on return trips, and a customer told Stuff of being quoted $1000 relocation fee on a one way hire from Queenstown to Christchurch over winter.

Mortensen admits that seems steep but points out that using a car transporter to shift a car the length of the South Island costs $700, and charging higher one way fees helps avoid large parts of the fleet “migrating” to one part of the country, with Queenstown being an obvious example.

Discount Rentals Queenstown owners Kerry Linkhorn and Jennifer Seed are a small company with 60 vehicles, and they are feeling the pinch from the Auckland lockdown.

Linkhorn says about 2000 rental vehicles are still parked up at Queenstown and while he and Seed can afford to sit tight until the market comes back, it has been tough dealing with streams of cancellations.

“We won’t pay ourselves from August until probably February at this rate

“Our mental health has sunk to new lows, you feel really vulnerable, but there’s nothing you are can do.”

Linkhorn is also mindful of the affect the lack of trade has on his suppliers.

“Our tyres are not being worn out, so I can’t buy them from a business in town and the cars are not getting dinged, so I can’t use our panel beater.”

Stuff-co-nz Jucy Rentals NZ went into receivership late last year, but the brand has survived with Polar Capital buying a large stake in the car and campervan businesses in Australia and New Zealand.

The campervan market was a big casualty of the tourism downturn prompting Tourism Holdings, the largest motorhome company in the country, to reduce its fleet by 40 per cent and offer rates as low as $29 a day.

It also recently agreed to sell its Mighway and Share a Camper to Australian operator Camplify Holdings for A$7.3m (NZ$7.57m).

Tourism Holdings chief executive Grant Webster would not be drawn on hire rates for this summer, other than to say it has appropriate campaigns ready to go if need be.

“The situation is so dynamic that we just don’t know what will be open, where people will be able to go and what the general domestic demand will be like,” Webster says.

The Jucy rental car and campervan group of companies went into receivership last year owing $44m to ASB bank before being rescued in a buy out by Polar Capital.

Despite having a third fewer vehicles these days, Jucy chief operating officer Dan Alp is upbeat about future prospects because of strong interest from wholesalers in Europe and Britain, and he is comfortable Jucy has enough vehicles to see it through the first 12 months of open border.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Airports have lost income from parking and leasing fees paid by rental operators.

In Tasmania a big reduction in rental vehicles led to holiday cancellations when would-be visitors could not hire cars, and ABC news reported that residents were being offered $1000 incentives to rent their cars to tourists.

Mortensen has concerns about how quickly the rental car fleet can ramp up here if the industry gets short notice of a border reopening and cannot source suitable vehicles.

He says rental companies used to import about 20,000 new cars a year, but by July only 4300 had entered the country, and the fleet is the oldest it has been in a decade.

New Zealand lacks a extensive public rail network, so overseas visitors are heavily dependent on rental vehicles to get where they want to go, and Mortensen says our reputation will take a drubbing if shortages lead to soaring prices.

In the US Hertz has ordered 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history, but New Zealand’s EV rental fleet is tiny.

Snap Rentals already has 300 hybrids and 30 EVs, and Bennett has plans to dramatically increase that in the near future.

“We are committed to be fully electric or hybrid by 2025, and we are sitting at the 35 per cent mark.”

Rental Vehicle Association vice president Kevin Walker believes the industry will need 30,000 new vehicles within 18 months to meet demand.

He says the total fleet has about 100 electric and 500 hybrid rental vehicles, but hybrids will make upwards of half of replacement stock, if only they were available.

“It’s not any lack of desire, it’s lack of supply. We'd buy thousands of hybrid vehicles tomorrow if we could.”

Walker is personally dubious about the potential demand for fully electric vehicles because of “range anxiety” on the part of overseas tourists unfamiliar with New Zealand roads and charging facilities, and the need to charge more to cover the much higher purchase price.