Covid-19: Māhia residents voice concern as Rocket Lab workers given Auckland border exemption

Hawke’s Bay residents have expressed concern over border exemption passes granted to nine Rocket Lab employees to travel from Auckland to a launch site in Māhia.

Puti Moa​ (Ngāti Rongomaiwahine), a representative of the group O Rongomaiwahine Whanau​ is frightened for the health of her community.

“The situation is really intense in Tāmaki Makaurau. So to allow people to leave from there who are not essential workers is not right. There is no need for them to come right now. Can they not wait until the health risks are less?” Moa​ asked.

Moa​ said it was unfair the health of a small community was being put at risk due to a rocket launch.

SUPPLIED/Twitter Rocket Lab's Return to Sender mission lifts off at Māhia.

Māhia residents have told Stuff they only found out about Rocket Lab sending Auckland based employees into the region when a resident spotted activity around the launch site and emailed Rocket Lab to ask what was going on.

A spokesperson for Rocket Lab said extra measures would be put in place to protect Māhia residents from Covid-19.

These included all nine employees being double vaccinated and having tested negative for Covid-19.

Supplied Mahia resident, Puti Moa said it is unfair to put the Hawke’s Bay community at risk for a non-essential service like a rocket launch.

Rocket Lab employees who travelled from Auckland would also be segregated from other employees throughout the launch preparation, and supplies would be provided to them through contactless deliveries.

Team members who travelled from Auckland would also be housed at the launch site in motorhomes.

But Moa​ said the precautions were not good enough.

“If they were actually concerned with the health of the people, why would you risk bringing people from Auckland to our small community? There is no guarantee that the virus won’t get out,” Moa​ said.

Supplied Wairoa deputy mayor Hine Flood said she was sure that Rocket Lab would undertake the launches in a manner that kept the Mahia community safe.

Hine Flood​, deputy Mayor of Wairoa said she could understand the community’s concerns, but was sure the launches would be undertaken safely.

“There will be some fear and some anxiety and rightly so, but I would hope that all the processes have been undertaken to allow people to come from Auckland into our community safely.”

Flood​ said while Māhia residents may be anxious, they should rest assured that the transfer of employees from Auckland would be done safely.

Supplied Retired physicist and university lecturer Murray Olsen, who retired to Wairoa, questioned whether a Rocket Launch was an essential service.

Dr Murray Olsen​, a former physicist and resident of Wairoa, said many in the broader Hawke’s Bay community were questioning whether the launches were truly an essential service.

“Why take the risk? I don’t see how a launch or two at this stage is actually essential, especially when you need people coming in from Auckland to do it,” Olsen​ said.

Olsen​ said the rural community had been watching Covid-19 leak out of the Auckland boundaries and were worried the same could happen in their community.

“Covid-19 has been escaping from Auckland all over the place. Just [on Friday] it was found in the wastewater in Napier and Gisbourne which is getting a bit close to us. I don’t see why we should be taking these risks,” Olsen​ said.

In Māhia, 79 per cent of the population have received their first dose of the Pfiser vaccine, and 68 per cent are fully vaccinated.

But in the wider Hawke’s Bay, only 50 per cent of Māori are fully vaccinated, and it was this community Moa​ was concerned for.

“If you go back to the history of this area, we lost a lot of people in the plague of the 1800s and 1900s, it is well known and well documented. The last thing we need is for that to continue. We need to learn from our history,” Moa​ said.