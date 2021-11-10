'It won't be like any other Wednesday we've ever experienced' - Briscoes boss says as Auckland retailers reopen

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces Auckland will drop to step 2 of alert level 3 from 11:59pm Tuesday.

Retailers across Tāmaki Makaurau are opening their doors for the first time in almost 100 days.

“It won't be like any other Wednesday we've ever experienced,” Briscoe Group chief executive Rod Duke said.

But small businesses are still facing uncertainty, and many have made changes to their businesses this year to prepare and manage the impact of any Covid disruptions over summer.

At 11.59pm on Tuesday, Auckland moved to alert level 3, step 2, meaning the region can enjoy the freedom of larger gatherings and visiting shops for the first time since lockdown began in August.

“It's going to be very, very, very busy,” Duke said.

When the country moved out of alert level 3 last May, “it was just chaos,” he said.

“It's probably going to be magnified somewhat this time around because we’ve got Christmas on our door step.

“It's probably going to be twice as busy than what we experienced last May."

On Friday, Briscoe Group reported a 14.1 per cent fall in third-quarter sales to $138.5 million due to lockdowns, but it still expects to meet its own forecast that annual net profit will be higher than last year's $73.2m and up to $85m.

SUPPLIED Rod Duke, the head of Briscoe Group, expects the alert level drop to trigger a Wednesday like no other.

Duke said his company was deliberately carrying about 20 per cent more stock than last year to avoid potential supply issues because of Covid. “We predicted there would be shortages.”

Smith and Caughey's managing director Edward Caughey said it had been a “dark period” for retailers in Auckland, but being able to open for the Christmas trading period was a huge benefit.

“Being able to open our Newmarket and Queen St stores means everything to us.”

The time in lockdown has been used to develop the stores, gather more stock, introduce new brands and prepare an environment fit for level 3 restrictions, he said.

SmithandCaughey/Supplied Edward Caughey, managing director of Auckland department store Smith and Caughey.

“We are expecting a strong period through to Christmas, we think people will be hungry to reconnect with their favourite brands and be able to touch and feel things.

“We are putting on some music and special surprises at our Queen St and Newmarket locations this Saturday, to celebrate the stores reopening.”

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Hardford said the move was a step towards normality for Aucklanders.

“From a business owner’s point of view, the re-opening is coming not a moment too soon as many businesses have been really struggling to survive.”

“We’re expecting stores in Auckland to be relatively busy tomorrow after such a prolonged period of closure.”

Retail NZ expects it may take a few days for demand to increase, and while retail can operate safely, some customers could make fewer trips out to the shops than they normally might, he said.

There were still real challenges for businesses like hairdressers, beauticians and cafes, which remained close.

Retail NZ was hoping that the Government would move to step 3 of the Auckland roadmap next week to allow these businesses to resume trading.

But for smaller businesses, re-opening was still leaving them on tenterhooks.

MYOB’s Holiday Trading Snapshot survey of more than 500 local SME business owners and decision-makers found more than 80 per cent of SMEs were concerned about the impact of the Covid-19 Delta resurgence on their business over the Christmas and New Year period, with more than a third 37 per cent very or extremely concerned.

About 77 per cent of SMEs were concerned about the wider disruptions of the pandemic affecting their supply chain over summer.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The re-opening of retail stores was crucial for businesses in the lead-up to Christmas.

As a result, 55 per cent said they had made changes to their business this year to prepare and manage the impact of any Covid-19 disruptions over summer. Of this group, one in 10 said they had to completely readapt or reposition their business.

“For this holiday trading period, New Zealand businesses will have to contend with the Delta variant continuing to spread, a change from the current alert levels to a new traffic light system, the potential introduction of vaccine passports, as well as some vaccine mandates for frontline staff, and a global supply chain that is looking increasingly fractured," MYOB head of customer services Jo Tozer said.

“With timing still uncertain around many of these factors, all of this makes for an extremely uncertain picture, as many businesses work hard to prepare for what is traditionally a vital trading time for many SMEs.”