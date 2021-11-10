Hunt for new privacy commissioner as John Edwards steps into bigger UK role

Privacy commissioner John Edwards will take up new role as Britain’s information commissioner on January 3.

The Government has begun searching for a new privacy commissioner to replace John Edwards, who will leave midway through his second five-term to become Britain’s next information commissioner.

The British government announced last week that Edwards would take up the UK role on January 3.

The Justice Ministry has invited candidates who might replace Edwards, a former barrister, to express their interest in doing so.

A spokesman for Justice Minister Kris Faafoi said it was likely to be the New Year before an appointment was made, which would suggest the need for some interim arrangement.

“Every effort is being put into finalising an appointment as soon as possible,” the spokesman said.

“The minister is confident the experienced team in the privacy commissioner’s office will be able to continue operating effectively until the new appointee takes up their position.”

Edwards said he was resigning as privacy commissioner effective from December 31.

The role he is taking up in the UK is broader than his current one and will see him oversee seven statutes and regulations, including Britain’s equivalent of the Official Information Act, which is managed here by a separate ombudsman.

His office will have a team of about 800 staff, versus 42 assigned to the Office of the Privacy Commissioner.

Edwards has been active and at times outspoken on social media, on one occasion labelling Facebook “morally bankrupt pathological liars" and criticising the company for allowing “the live streaming of suicides, rapes and murders” in a tweet he subsequently deleted.

Jeff Chiu/AP John Edwards’ tenure as privacy commissioner included some tense stand-offs with Facebook and a protracted push for stronger statutory powers.

Council for Civil Liberties chairman Thomas Beagle said Edwards had given his office a “crusading” bent, and he would give him a pass mark.

Beagle said one of Edwards’ main achievements was successfully lobbying for a major update of the Privacy Act which conferred new powers on his office and has made it mandatory for organisations to report serious data breaches.

But Edwards was knocked back in his call to be able to impose fines of up to $1 million on businesses that failed to comply with privacy notices, with the Government instead capping fines under his remit at $10,000.

Britain’s General Data Protection Regulation, which Edwards will oversee, allows for fines of up to £17.5m (NZ$34m) or 4 per cent of infringing companies’ annual global turnover, whichever is greater.

Beagle said the importance of the privacy commissioner role in New Zealand was likely to grow as a result of a continuing trend towards what he described as a “surveillance society”, the management of Covid and the Government’s use of ‘big data’.

It was a challenging position as it needed someone with a “fairly strong personality” who was also seen to be neutral, he said.

Stuff Privacy Commissioner John Edwards said he was resigning as privacy commissioner effective from December 31.

The Government has in the past tended to appoint people with legal qualifications or administrative experience rather than formal technological qualifications to the post, which last year paid $340,000.

Edwards’ appointment as UK information commissioner is for a period of five years.

“There is a more coordinated approach to digital regulation I think emerging there,” Edwards said.

“They are looking to forge their own path with data regulation, so I am quite excited about that,” he said.