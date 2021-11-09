Inghams drops dairy from 'plant-based' nuggets after criticism

“You can’t call something plant based when it contains breast milk from a cow,” one Instagram user wrote about the Let's Eat Plant-Based Golden Nuggets.

Food giant Inghams has bowed to public pressure and will remove dairy products from a product it labelled as plant-based.

Let’s Eat, which is owned and operated by Inghams Group New Zealand, sells a variety of vegetarian and vegan meat substitutes and one is called Golden Nuggets.

The company has been criticised because the nuggets are promoted as plant-based, but contain milk.

“Your products are misleading. You can’t call something plant based when it contains breast milk from a cow… That’s not from a plant,” wrote Instagram user, William Dragicevic.

Another simply said, “These have f...ing milk in them.”

Inghams was approached for comment by the Waikato Independent and revealed it would make good on the issue.

“Let’s Eat have taken on board feedback from consumers and have reviewed the ingredients in the nuggets. These will be relaunched in 2022 free of dairy products,” a spokesperson said.

123RF Milk will no longer be an ingredient when the product is relaunched in 2022, Inghams said.

The Commerce Commission had earlier rejected a complaint about the labelling made by the Vegan Society of Aotearoa.

“The Society had written to the company to share our members’ concerns with them, so we are delighted to hear that they have heard and responded in the best way possible. Now more people can enjoy their products so it’s a win-win situation for Let’s Eat,” said spokesperson, Claire Insley.

But the society plans to take issue with the failure of its complaint. The Commission ruled it was not clear that the Let’s Eat Group had breached the Fair Trading Act.

The society wants legal definitions created for products labelled as plant-based, vegan, or vegetarian.

“We discussed this at our board meeting, and all agreed that we wanted plant based to mean no animal products. However, getting legislative bodies to agree is another matter altogether.

“As it stands, we must continue to read labels carefully,” Insley said.

This piece first appeared on the Waikato Independent site and is republished with permission.