Discovery announces two new TV channels and 'record' volume of NZ shows

A new series of ‘Dancing with the Stars NZ’ is planned.

Television channel Three owner Discovery will launch two new channels in March and plans to increase the volume of locally-produced entertainment shows it screens by 70 per cent.

Glen Kyne, general manager of Discovery in New Zealand and Australia, said the business had performed well and the “major investment” in local content meant Three would be screening a record amount of local content.

“Three has never had this volume of local production on the channel ever,” he said.

A channel aimed at the 40 to 54 year-old demographic, Gusto, will offer shows including “best of British drama, the odd game show and some intelligent movies”, Kyne said.

Another, Rush, will screen “high energy shows” across the ‘survival and adventure’ genres.

The local productions named by Discovery on Wednesday are all in the reality genre, but Kyne said it had other work in the pipeline.

“We're still very committed to comedy. In fact, we're doubling down on comedy next year as we think there's a real opportunity for Three to go back and own the comedy space,” Kyne said.

“And we also think local New Zealand drama continues to play an important role.”

One new concept reality show is Tracked, which will see pairs of contestants “from around the world” race through “epic and harsh” New Zealand landscapes to reach an evacuation zone and then helicopter out, before they are caught by “a group of elite trackers”.

Other new programmes include a series by food critic Nadia Lim who will take “audiences inside her rural life” in Nadia’s Farm, and My Town Makeover which will provide a chance for a “deserving New Zealand town” to get a revamp.

Supplied Discovery New Zealand and Australia head Glen Kyne says the New Zealand business has enjoyed a good year, notwithstanding Covid.

Discovery will also screen a new series of Masterchef NZ, for the first time in six years.

Other shows that will return with new seasons are The Masked Singer NZ, Dancing With The Stars NZ, Match Fit, Patrick Gower: On series, David Lomas Investigates, 7 Days and The Block: Redemption.

Kyne said the investments meant the number of hours of entertainment content Discovery produced in New Zealand next year would be about 70 per cent higher than in any of the years from 2019 to this year.

Discovery’s journalism arm Newshub has lost a number of well-known staff in recent months, including political reporter Tova O’Brien, AM Show host Duncan Garner and business reporter Madison Reidy.

But Kyne said Discovery was comfortable it was “expanding our strategy quite broadly on news and creating opportunities for talent”.

“Of course, people are going to come knocking and talent is going to look for opportunities that are new to them,” he said.

Melissa Chan-Green will join Ryan Bridge as co-host of an overhauled TV-focused AM Show and Discovery will screen a 30-minute Newshub Live segment on Gusto at 8pm.

Discovery bought MediaWorks’ former TV business for $20 million in 2020.

Kyne would not say whether the business was now profitable.

“As Discovery, we're a publicly listed company so we don't talk about individual market profitability.

“But the business has been very resilient during the year, Covid notwithstanding,” he said. “So, we've enjoyed a good year.”