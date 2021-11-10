Covid-19: Shoppers flood Auckland stores and malls as restrictions ease

JD Sports at Sylvia Park opened at midnight, as Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 step 2.

Auckland retailers have welcomed customers into their shops for the first time in nearly three months, as Covid-19 restrictions eased Wednesday morning.

Shoppers, some who queued through the night, playing games and chatting, filled shop aisles as Auckland moved to alert level 3 step 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Retailers have been pleading for restrictions to ease for months, so seeing customers in their stores was a relief for many.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shoppers flocked to Sylvia Park as restrictions eased in Auckland.

Auckland central’s businesses had experienced close to $1 billion dollars of lost spending since the start of the pandemic, according to business association Heart of the City.

But with shoppers returning ahead of the Christmas shopping period it means many retailers won’t miss out on what is often the busiest time of the year.

There were of course restrictions as shoppers had to remain at least two metres apart, as well as keep masks on at all times.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF A queue builds outside JD Sports Sylvia Park ahead of Auckland's move to level 3, stage 2.

Earlier on Tuesday, Stuff spoke to some of those queueing outside Mount Wellinton’s Sylvia Park shopping centre as they waited for JD Sports to open at 12.01am.

The store promised discounts for the first 150 customers through its doors on Wednesday, for shoppers like Gaz Anderson, who arrived in the line at 11pm on Monday.

He planned on waiting in line for over 24 hours to buy two pairs of shoes – one to keep, another to sell.