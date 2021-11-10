'Three months not earning a cent': Shop meant to open in August finally welcomes customers

JD Sports at Sylvia Park opened at midnight, as Auckland moved to Alert Level 3 step 2.

Cactus Outdoor was set to open its first Auckland store the same week the country went into level 4 in August. Now, three months later, it has finally welcomed its first shoppers.

“It’s pretty depressing we've had three months not earning a cent up there but paying rent and wages,” director Ben Kepes said.

“It’s just great to be there.”

Shops in Auckland were able to open for in-person customers the first time since August, after moving down to alert level 3, step 2 at 11.59pm on Tuesday.

Under step 2, shops can reopen with some restrictions in place. Customers must wear masks and social distancing is required.

Some shoppers camped outside Sylvia Park mall since Tuesday.

Cactus Outdoor has been making New Zealand-made outdoor and workwear gear since 1992, and has two shops, in Wellington and Christchurch.

Kepes said the business had been looking at bringing a shop to Auckland for the last few years.

The Ponsonby Rd store was set to open the week the country moved to alert level 4, so being able to open the doors on Wednesday was a relief, he said.

“We signed the lease and spent a lot of money building it, so we had no choice but to open, unless we went bust.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff “I think it's going to be really busy,” Ben Kepes says.

“We have a bunch of Auckland customers that buy online, so I’m just stoked people will be able to go into a store and see the stuff and touch it.”

All Cactus Outdoor products are made locally, and in 2019 it acquired Albion Clothing.

Lockdown had been a good opportunity for consumers to make the move to support local businesses, he said.

Kepes had not checked to see how busy the stop had been but expected staff to have a steady day of trade.

“I think it's going to be really busy,” he said.