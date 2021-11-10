Peter Jackson sells Weta Digital's tech unit for $2.3 billion

Sir Peter Jackson has sold Weta Digital’s technology division to American 3D game-development platform Unity for $US1.625 billion, or $NZ 2.3 billion.

The deal promises to make the tools used to create Gollum for Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings, Caesar from The Planet of the Apes and characters and settings from a range of other movies available to creators all over the world.

“Weta Digital’s tools created unlimited possibilities for us to bring to life the worlds and creatures that originally lived in our imaginations,” Jackson said in a statement.

“Together, Unity and Weta Digital can create a pathway for any artist, from any industry, to be able to leverage these incredibly creative and powerful tools. Offering aspiring creatives access to Weta Digital’s technology will be nothing short of game changing, and Unity is just the company to bring this vision to life,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Weta Digital will create original content for the first time in 25 year history

* Peter Jackson to make Wind in the Willows movie in New Zealand

* Weta Digital taps into funding from former Facebook president Sean Parker, say US reports



A Weta Digital spokesperson said ownership of the Visual Effects business was not changing, It would stay in Wellington and become WetaFX.

With about 1700 employees, WetaFX will still be under majority ownership by Jackson and helmed by chief executive Prem Akkaraju.

Jackson and Weta Digital artists will remain in New Zealand and Jackson will continue to make movies here.

“Weta Digital engineering crew will become Unity employees but be contracted back to Weta Digital and will remain here – maintaining a close connection to WetaFX and support ongoing innovation in visual effects. The benefits of the software and technology sale will flow back into the business and specifically to Weta employees,” the spokesperson said.

“We are thrilled to democratise these industry-leading tools and bring the genius of Sir Peter Jackson and Weta’s amazing engineering talent to life for artists everywhere,” John Riccitiello, Unity’s President and chief executive said in a statement.

Weta Digital The Visual Effects business won’t change and would stay in Wellington and become WetaFX. (File photo).

“By combining the power of Unity and Weta Digital, the tools and technology that built characters and scenes from the world’s most iconic films such as Avatar, Lord of the Rings, and Wonder Woman, will enable an entirely new generation of creators to build, transform, and distribute stunning RT3D content.”

At some point, Unity plans to make Weta Digital’s tools available to creators through a cloud-based workflow, with software-as-a-service pricing to be announced later.

Under the deal, Unity is obtaining the Weta Digital suite of VFX tools and technology and its team of 275 engineers, who will join Unity’s Create Solutions division.

Marvel Studios Weta Digital worked on Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol2. Some of the effects included creating the fractal inspired Planet Hollow and turning Ego, Star Lord's father, played by Kurt Russell, into David Hasselhoff.

Now the tools the company’s VFX artisans use will become available to creators outside of Hollywood’s confines – which, according to Unity, will ultimately enable the next generation of real-time 3D content for the metaverse.

Weta Digital has delivered award-winning movies and television shows, such as Avatar, Black Widow, Game of Thrones, Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, and The Umbrella Academy.

“Weta Digital achieves this superior level of performance with a world-class creative team of VFX artists and engineers, who helped build an extremely sophisticated artist pipeline and set of tools to conduct advanced facial capture and manipulation, anatomical modelling, advanced simulation and deformation of objects in movement, procedural hair, and fur modelling, and many more techniques...” a statement by Weta Digital said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Unity will acquire Weta Digital for US$1.625B in a combination of cash and stock.