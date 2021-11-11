'Netflix for grocery shopping' Supie raises $2.5 million in seed round

Commerce Commission chairwoman Anna Rawlings presents the commission's draft report into the grocery sector in July.

A supermarket start-up, which aims to combat New Zealand's supermarket duopoly, has raised $2.5 million in its first seed round.

Supie, an online-only supermarket which launched five months ago, was founded by Sarah Balle and now has more than 6000 customers signed up, along with over 200 food suppliers.

“We call it the Netflix for grocery shopping,” she said.

The seed round, which was led by Icehouse Ventures, and supported by Enterprise Angels, was capped at $2.5m, and was well oversubscribed, Balle said.

Supie has now opened a convertible note for investors who missed out, she said.

“We're using the seed round funding to invest in the technology we have and improve that, as well as our customer experience,” she said.

"It's really driving that growth and continuing that innovation.”

The success of the round was validating for the business, Balle said.

"And there does need to be a change in the industry."

Supplied Supie online grocery supplier founder Sarah Balle.

Supie's supply is sourced from food producers across New Zealand, and it also stocks a range of big brands you'd typically see in grocery baskets across the country.

Balle started the business to create a fairer grocery alternative for Kiwis.

A capital raise next year will focus on expanding the business nationwide, she said.

The company was also one of five SheEO venture winners, and will receive interest-free loans for five years, business mentoring and pro-bono legal and PR support.

"Getting that validation from them is huge for us.”