Sir Peter Jackson: From photo engraver to multi-billionaire

The road to fame and fortune has been a long one for New Zealand’s newest multi-billionaire, Sir Peter Jackson.

On Wednesday it was announced the film-maker had sold Weta Digital’s technology division to American 3D game-development platform Unity for US$1.625 billion, or NZ$2.3 billion.

Assuming Jackson pockets the full amount as profit, the sale boosts his wealth from a not-insignificant $700 million, according to the NBR List of the richest New Zealanders, to an even $3 billion.

At that figure, he rises from fourth on NBR’s tech and services list to fourth overall on the list, behind the Goodman family ($3.1 billion), the Todd family ($4.3 billion), and Graeme Hart ($11 billion).

The numbers would have been hard to fathom for a young Jackson, working as an apprentice photo engraver at Wellington Newspapers when he began to read JRR Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Captivated by Middle-earth and its hobbits and halflings, trolls and orcs, the 18-year-old saw the books’ big screen potential.

Decades later, in 1997, Jackson got his chance when Newline Cinema, a division of Time Warner, announced it would bankroll the three-film project which would take more than three years to complete.

The films went on to make $6b at the box office and $180 million for Jackson himself.

On the back of that success, it was revealed in 2003 that Jackson would be paid US$20m to remake King Kong and, under a profit-sharing scheme, Universal had also agreed he would take 20 per cent of the film’s earnings above US$400m.

Behind the scenes, Jackson has significant commercial assets, owning Wingnut Group Management with Dame Fran Walsh.

The trio also own a large stake in the Weta Group, including most of Weta Digital and all of Weta Productions and Stone Street Studios, and half of Matamata’s Hobbiton attraction.

Jackson’s property portfolio is worth upwards of $100m and includes residential properties in Queenstown and Wellington, as well as commercial property in Wellington.

His $12.8m estate in Wairarapa is a long way from Pukerua Bay, where Jackson was raised and first dabbled in film-making at the age of 8.

Borrowing his parents' Super 8 cine camera, he dreamed of being a special effects man, previously saying the craftsman side of special effects appealed to him.

While he loved making monsters, building rubber puppets and Thunderbirds spaceships out of toilet rolls, “just making the models was not enough, I wanted to see them on film”.

While the other students at Kāpiti College were driving around in their parents' cars and going to parties, Jackson was at home in Pukerua Bay making dinosaurs out of plasticine and shooting a stop-motion movie in his bedroom.

“I just liked doing it. It was my hobby and I still can't believe I have been able to turn it into what I do.”

But it did not happen overnight and if not for his friends, may not have happened at all.

Jackson has confessed his first feature film, the gruesome “splatter” show Bad Taste, would not have been finished had it not been for his colleagues at Wellington Newspapers, who spent their weekends carting gear up the Porirua hill where much of the film was shot.

“It was an extraordinary way to make a film, really. We went through an adventure together,” Jackson recalled in 1998.

In 1986, Jackson got $5000 from the Film Commission to complete Bad Taste. He quit the newspaper business the same day.

After Bad Taste came Meet The Feebles and Brain Dead, before 1994's Heavenly Creatures took Jackson from cult status to a mainstream audience.

The Frighteners followed, a story Jackson and screenwriter Walsh, his partner in professional and private life, dreamed up on a walk to the dairy.

After a slew of remakes and book adaptations since – King Kong, The Lovely Bones, The Adventures of Tintin, and another Tolkien trilogy based on The Hobbit – the Jackson juggernaut keeps rolling.

A three-part television documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, is slated for release later this month and two further Tintin movies have been announced.