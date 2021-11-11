Trade Me says owner has 'no immediate plans' to relist firm on NZX

Apac Partners bought Trade Me for $2.6b in 2019 and might have an opportunity to flick it on at a profit thanks to rising asset prices – but Trade Me says there’s no plan.

Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe has brushed off an overseas media report that the company’s British parent hopes to float the business on the NZX and ASX stock markets.

British private equity firm Apac Partners bought Trade Me for just under $2.6 billion in 2019, resulting in it delisting from the exchanges.

The Australian reported on Wednesday that Apac was now believed to want to sell shares in Trade Me next year through a share market float.

A float could value Trade Me at more than A$3b (NZ$3.1b), it reported, without citing sources for the speculation.

Trade Me chief executive Anders Skoe said there were “no immediate plans for our owners to sell” and that it was business as usual for the company.

Apac has also been approached for comment.