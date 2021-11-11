Apec: Hosting one of the world's largest business summits in an empty room

The Apec CEO summit is one of the largest business events in the world, but not even the mayor of the city hosting it was on stage when it launched on Thursday.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff’s speech had been pre-recorded, but he wasn’t alone in not showing up in person for the launch of one of the world’s largest business summits in New Zealand’s largest city.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was being beamed in from Wellington’s majestic centre, former Prime Minister Helen Clark also zoomed in from outside Auckland.

On stage only three of the presenters – Orini Kaipara, Julian Wilcox, and Jack Tame – were there in real-life.

The fourth presenter, Māia, was an artificial intelligence.

In normal circumstances Auckland’s Aotea Centre can hold 2000 people, but Auckland is in lockdown and Apec is being held virtually through video conferences.

Organisers werre expecting 1000 people to view the event. If this transpires this collection of recorded talking heads and panel discussions will rank up there with some of the world’s less popular YouTube channels.

It is still possible to attend the summit in real-life.

However, the whole socially-distanced lockdown setup has made screening pre-recorded announcements much more convenient for everybody involved.

SUPPLIED/Supplied People are tuning into Apec livestreams at different times around the world.

Virtual participants from Asia do not have to stay up all night to participate virtually, instead they can simply fire up a video stream when they wake. And it is easier to organise a livestream for multiple time zones if most of the content is not actually live.

The virtual setup has also made it easier for well-known non-business celebrities to attend. Stephen Colbert made some obligatory jokes at New Zealand’s expense, and lawyer Amal Clooney spoke about the link between the wider responsibilities of corporations.

“My message is a very simple one. We can no longer live in a world where businesses can say human rights are not about business,” Clooney told Apec attendees.

“It is increasingly difficult for companies to say we’re just here to make a profit and bury their heads in the sand.

“Businesses, and big multinational corporations, and tech companies in particular, are a key part of our multilateral world of decision makers, and each one will decide whether to be a force for good or complicit in abuses of power.”

DILEEPA FONSEKA/STUFF The Aotea Centre has been divided into two halves for Apec to meet distancing and other Covid-19 requirements.

The problem of online misinformation was spoken about with increasing frequency across the day. Clark said she was surprised at vaccine disinformation statistics out of Africa which indicated half of people in Burkino Faso thought Africans were being used as guinea pigs for the Covid-19 vaccine.

So, if everybody is zooming in, who is actually using the Aotea Centre? The centre has been divided in two to satisfy Covid-19 distancing and indoor venue rules.

The media is down one end, everybody else down the other. Masks are mandatory for everybody other than the presenters.

SUPPLIED Helen Clark says New Zealand’s hosting of Apec 2021 has proven more Apec meetings can be held virtually.

On the main stage, Kaipara, Wilcox and Tame face a dizzying array of cameras. The audio from the segments they co-ordinate is being beamed into their ears, so they spend most of the time talking to themselves, nodding along, or staring into the distance.

Other than them, most people at Apec are security or technical personnel associated with the filming or its online broadcast.

Clark told the empty room that all of this could be the future of international diplomacy.

Apec effectively runs all year long, with four big meetings. Clark argued there was no reason three of these couldn’t be done virtually, with one big meeting held at the end.

“We are going to be much more digitised as a result of this, and I think that is a good thing.”