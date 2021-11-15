Rail workers vote for nationwide strike over pay increase

The national rail system will come to a complete halt for the first time in 30 years after rail union members voted to take strike action against state-owned KiwiRail.

The strike will also affect the Interislander rail ferry Aratere and Auckland and Wellington Metro systems.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Wayne Butson the date of the strikewas still to be decided, with a meeting taking place tomorrow.

But because rail workers were an essential service, 14-day notice needed to be given. That meant the strike would not be before the first or second week of December, Butson said.

He the strike would be the first full national stoppage of the rail system since 1994 and reflected the anger and distress of members.

“We know how important rail transport is to the freight logistics supply chain and to Auckland and Wellington commuters, and have not taken this action lightly,” Butson said.

An overwhelming majority of members voted in favour of strike action to win a general wage increase of 8 per cent, after a zero increase last year, he said.

“Rail workers have kept the country rolling throughout the pandemic, and as essential workers they want to see recognition of their service.”

Rising living costs were reflected in the latest inflation measures, and in the ongoing rise in housing and accommodation costs, he said.

An 8 per cent increase would provide a flat rate universal increase for all members, by being applied to the gross payroll of all members and then distributed equally amongst all members, he said.

This would provide a fair and equal universal increase to members pay, he said.

Butson said the union’s relationship with KiwiRail had become difficult, with a high turnover of senior management creating problems.