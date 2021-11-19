Prospect of higher interest rates weighs on sharemarket

The sharemarket slipped as investors fretted that the prospect of higher interest rates would dent their returns.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 60.212 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 12,740.12 on Friday, and is down almost 3 per cent so far this month.

“Nervousness about inflation and rate increases are really driving the market,” said Craigs Investment Partners investment adviser Peter McIntyre. “We are interest rate sensitive, so our market has underperformed this month in particular.”

The Reserve Bank published its latest quarterly survey on inflation expectations on Tuesday, which suggested consumers were on average expecting inflation to be 4.5 per cent in the year ahead and 5.6 per cent in five years’ time.

The latter figure was the highest estimate the bank has seen since it began reporting five-year expectations in 2008.

The last time the central bank carried out the survey around the end of July, the expectation had been of a 3.8 per cent rise in prices in the year ahead.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Nervousness about inflation and interest rate increases are driving the sharemarket.

Retirement village owner Ryman Healthcare fell 4.8 per cent to $12.99.

The company reported a 33 per cent lift in first-half profit to $281.5 million as the value of its properties increased $178.7m.

The board changed its dividend policy from paying out 50 per cent of underlying profit to a 30-to-50 per cent range, which McIntyre said was a more prudent approach given some had been concerned about the company’s debt gearing.

McIntyre said some investors may also be worried that the lifting of pandemic restrictions could lead to Covid-19 spreading throughout New Zealand and through rest homes.

My Food Bag gained 1.7 per cent to $1.22.

The meal kit delivery company lifted first-half profit 25 per cent to $9.4m, and said it remains on track to increase its full-year profit in line with its forecast.

SUPPLIED My Food Bag confirmed that it will pay its first dividend as a listed company in December.

My Food Bag has widened its product offering to give customers more choice for their meals and prompt them to order more often, and in the first half it also started offering grocery products.

“It looks like those that use My Food Bag are staying, so they have got a sticky customer base and the ability to add other product range and grow revenues,” McIntyre said.

The company confirmed that it will pay its first dividend as a listed company in December, following its first-half result. Shareholders will receive 3 cents a share, with a 4 cent dividend forecast for the full year. It last paid a dividend to its shareholders prior to listing.

Steel and Tube rose 4.1 per cent to $1.28.

The company said it expects first-half pre-tax earnings of at least $17m, compared with $8.9m the previous year, as it benefits from strong demand, improved margins and declining operating costs.

McIntyre said it was a big upgrade, given analysts had expected the company would post earnings of $18m for the full year.

Rakon was the biggest gainer on the index, jumping 7.2 per cent to $1.78, taking its gain this week to 12 per cent.

Last Friday, Rakon upgraded its earnings guidance for the year to March, saying it now expected underlying earnings of between $44m to $49m, compared with its earlier expectation for $39m to $44m.

“The stars are aligned for that stock and it continues to perform well,” McIntyre said.

Stocks closed mixed on Wall Street on Thursday as investors reviewed the latest earnings reports from retailers and an update on the employment market

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.5 per cent, enough for the indexes to set new highs after a modest pullback a day earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 per cent.

- With AP