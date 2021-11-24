Small town, big scoops: Northland the place to be for the cheapest scoop of chips

A scoop of chips isn’t hard to come buy – but you’ll find the best value for money in Northland.

Small-town New Zealand is generous with scoops of chips, Consumer NZ says, and a Northland takeaway joint offers the cheapest chips in the country.

A Consumer NZ survey found the best value golden crunchy goodness (or soggy if you’re inclined that way) could be found at Moerewa Takeaways in Northland.

One scoop cost $3 there and weighed over half a kilo.

Owner Tiki Pedro said the shop probably went through about 10kg of chips in a day.

“We don’t actually weigh our chips, just scoop them. When people buy bigger orders, we give them extra chips. And sometimes the school will order $50 of chips, so we probably add another five scoops.”

Consumer NZ recruited 22 chip lovers from across the country to buy and weigh a scoop of chips and found there were differences in value.

The mystery shoppers bought scoops in Dunedin, Tasman, Wellington, Wairarapa, Hawke’s Bay, Hamilton, Waihi, Auckland and Northland.

The average price of a scoop was $3.59, but it varied from $2.50 to $4.60.

An average scoop of chips weighed 365g but the lightest was 230g and the heaviest more than twice that at 510g.

Brook Sabin The southernmost village on the West Coast is home to an exceptional fish and chip shop - you might even see rare dolphins while eating lunch.

The survey found Northland the cheapest region to buy a scoop of chips – the average cost per 100g was 73 cents. The second-cheapest region was Hamilton at 80 cents per 100g.

The most expensive scoops were found in Auckland and Tasman. Both regions had an average cost of $1.19 per 100g.

“It can be hard to know exactly how many chips you're going to wind up with when you order a scoop,” Consumer NZ head of content Caitlin Cherry said.

“We’ve found that small towns tended to be more generous with their chips. Not all scoops were created equal with price differences and quantities varying greatly from chip shop to chip shop.”