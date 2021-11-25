Reserve Bank forecasts point to 'near recession' from second half of next year

Economic forecasts updated by the Reserve Bank on Wednesday are pointing to almost recession-like conditions from the second half of next year, a bank economist says.

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis noted the central bank was forecasting GDP growth of only about 0.3 per cent a quarter over much of the 2½ years from July next year through to December 2024.

“That’s not far from a recession – it doesn’t take much to make that ‘0.3’ a ‘minus 0.1’,” Toplis said.

The assumption of low growth appears to underpin the Reserve Bank’s assessment that strong inflation will rapidly ebb away from October next year – although that is about a whole year later than it was predicting in August.

It is forecasting quarterly inflation to range between 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent over the 2½ years from July.

Despite a forecast move to sluggish growth, the Reserve Bank is predicting unemployment will remain below 4 per cent throughout the period to the end of 2024.

Views on whether the central bank may be significantly underestimating the strength and length of inflationary pressures remain divided.

That may become clearer in about a year’s time, if not before, when it is currently forecasting Stats NZ will report a halving in the quarterly inflation rate from 1.1 per cent to 0.5 per cent.

Infometrics principal economist Brad Olsen labelled the Reserve Bank “spineless” for only raising the official cash rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 per cent on Wednesday.

Newsroom The era of ‘cheap money’ seems to be drawing to a close, but views differ on whether fast enough.

That was in the face of what he described as clear evidence of the “hottest inflationary environment in a decade”, with the tightest labour market on record.

Toplis said BNZ could see the justification for the path the Reserve Bank was taking.

Almost every credible preview of the monetary policy statement had suggested the Reserve Bank would raise by 25bp or 50bp, but that it could go either way, he said.

“You either took the view that the models definitely showed that things were miles from where you wanted, and you had no choice but to go ‘hard and fast’.

“Or you took the view that there was so much uncertainty out there that you just told everyone you were intending going hard and fast.”

Key uncertainties included the impact of the fact that it was now harder for consumers to get credit, and the effect endemic Covid would have on business and consumer confidence, he said.

The Reserve Bank was “hardly backing off”, given it was signalling another seven 25bp raises by the middle of 2023, Toplis said.

It had also come around to the market view that it would need to get to the peak in the cash rate sooner, and that peak would have to be above the ‘neutral rate’ rather than neutral, he said.