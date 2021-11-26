Hastings party company makes impression on social media with giant phallus bouncy castle

A Hastings party company has gone viral on social media with its newest bouncy castle.

Leave the kids at home - this bouncy castle is for the adults.

Hastings party firm The Madd Fun Company has had more than 800,000 views on social media of its newest bouncy castle, which features giant inflatable male genitalia.

Owner Dean Jamieson designed the castle over a few drinks two years ago.

“We’d get asked frequently what we have available for adults, for hens parties, or stag dos,” he said.

“The words ‘man that’d be cool’ start coming out.”

But Jamieson was terrified to advertise the bouncy castle because of the 3.25 metre high phalluses - so only advertised it on the company’s website.

It had been rented out about 13 times, but on Wednesday, he decided to post a photo of the bouncy castle on the company's Facebook page.

“We haven’t done any marketing for it specifically, because I haven’t really figured out how to market it,” he said.

But two days later the post been viewed more the 800,000 times and amassed more than 27,000 comments from people wanting to get their hands on the inflatable.

Jamieson has also been inundated with bookings and queries for the castle, with even people in Australia and as far away as Canada, wanting to have a bounce.

The publicity was a big boost for the The Madd Fun Company, which has had multiple events cancelled throughout the year, including the Hastings Blossom Parade and the Havelock North Street Carnival.

“They were big jobs for us, along with many others.”

But Jamieson was stoked the unusual bouncy castle had provided entertainment to thousands around the world.

“We're just really happy we've been able to bring smiles to people’s faces.”