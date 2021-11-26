Westpac's five grave board failures revealed in Reserve Bank report

Westpac bank has overhauled its board. An independent report for the Reserve Bank shows why it needed to happen.

Westpac is one of the largest, most complex businesses in the country, but it did not have a board capable of ensuring it was managed well, a report ordered by the Reserve Bank says.

The report by consultants OliverWyman​ found some of the Westpac New Zealand’s directors lacked the skills and expertise to effectively hold the bank’s executives to account.

It also found flaws and delays in the way Westpac’s board oversaw the “substantial number” of remediation programmes in the bank to fix past failures to treat customers well.

The review was ordered in March by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Te Pūtea Matau​, which regulates banks, after finding Westpac had failed to manage risk well.

Since the report was ordered, Westpac has overhauled its board.

Five of Westpac’s nine directors were appointed since then, including former Kiwibank chief executive Sam Knowles and chief executive Catherine McGrath.

The report highlights multiple failures by the Westpac board, which is the banker to the government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Financial Markets Authority chief executive Rob Everett and Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr deliver the findings of their joint review into the conduct and culture of banks in New Zealand. First published in 2018.

Fail one: Non-executive directors

The bank’s independent non-executive directors collectively lacked sufficient expertise in the critical areas of banking, risk management, and banking technology to guide the business, the report found.

“As a result, the independent non-executive directors were not able to engage with and provide robust challenge to the executive on risk topics.” OliverWyman says.

“The independent non-executive directors also placed too much trust in the executive without sufficient substantiation. Their relationship lacked the degree of transparency, respect, and constructive tension necessary to support effective risk governance.”

They also lacked the fluency and depth of understanding of risk appetite expected of directors on a bank board, and tolerated the bank being outside its desired risk settings for far too long.

The board also failed to ensure adequate investment in risk management at the bank.

Fail two: Board swamped with irrelevancies

“Agendas were lengthy, dominated by items ‘for noting’ and were not always aligned with priority risks and issues,” the report says.

“This reduced the opportunity for sufficient discussion, debate, and reduced the board’s ability to focus and provide challenge on important key areas.”

Board papers were voluminous.

“This inhibited the Board’s ability to identify salient points quickly and garner an appropriate understanding of key issues,” the report says.

supplied Simon Power, former cabinet minister, and now general manager of consumer banking and wealth at Westpac, was temporarily put on the board of Westpac in June as part of the changes made following Reserve Bank decision to order a report into failures on the bank’s board.

Fail three: Board too often outnumbered

Board and board committee meetings were attended by a significant number of non-board members, the report says.

Non-board members materially outnumbered directors on most occasions.

“This created an environment of increased formality, reduced the opportunity for director discussion, and led some directors to feel uncomfortable challenging the executive in the presence of their direct reports for fear of undermining them.”

Fail four: Tone from the top

There were inconsistencies in ‘tone from the top’ on risk, the report says.

There was a pattern of tolerance for poor risk outcomes, and a reactive approach to managing the bank’s risk profile, particularly with respect to emerging risks and ‘lessons learned’ from overseas jurisdictions, it says.

“Whilst the bank had plans in place to improve its risk culture, these plans require improvement to effectively deliver the cultural change required at the most senior levels.”

The relationship between the board and the Reserve Bank suffered from miscommunication and misunderstanding, the report found.

Fail five: Poor oversight of remediation

Westpac was in the process of fixing a substantial number of risk and regulatory issues.

These included both the failures to management risk that prompted the Reserve Bank to order the report, and also failures to do the right thing by customers, such as paying back money they had been overcharged.

“The board had a strong focus on these, however, the underlying programmes had design weaknesses that resulted in delayed or ineffective delivery,” the report says.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Former Westpac New Zealand chief executive David McLean was on the board from February 2015 to June 2021.

“Timelines appeared to have been set without full consideration of available capability, capacity and priorities.”

This resulted in some delays, which appear to have been only for the remediation programmes related to customers.

“Regulatory remediation programmes ... were an exception to this and had been delivered on time,” the report found.

The report recommended changes Westpac needed to make, but said: “At the time of this report’s publication, [Westpac New Zealand] has already made progress towards implementing these recommendations. There has also been a collective acknowledgement and acceptance of the findings and a strong commitment to their remediation.”