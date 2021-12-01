Air NZ flight cancellations and NSW isolation requirement means families will miss daughter and son's wedding by 24 hours

Kaitlin Kloss and her fiance Brendon Peters are due to finally tie the knot but without family, after Air New Zealand cancelled their flights.

A bride-to-be has cried herself to sleep every night after cancelled flights and a 72-hour isolation requirement means her family will miss her big day by less than 24 hours.

Kaitlin Kloss and her fiance Brendon Peters are due to finally tie the knot in the Hunter Valley, north of Sydney, on December 10.

The couple, who moved from Christchurch to Sydney, have postponed their ceremony twice already because of the pandemic.

“When the trans-Tasman bubble shut our families tried for weeks on end to get MIQ rooms,” she said.

FIRST UP/RNZ The closing of the trans-Tasman bubble and the New Zealand lockdown has left Kiwis and Aussies stranded on each side of the Tasman for weeks as flights are grounded or cancelled and it has pushed some to extreme measures.

Both their parents and Kloss’ two sisters secured spots in MIQ for their return, and were set to arrive in New South Wales from Christchurch on December 7.

But the families were among 20,000 travellers caught out when Air New Zealand, on November 22, cancelled more than 1000 flights between New Zealand and Australia to the end of the year because of border uncertainty.

“When their flights were originally cancelled my Mum actually chose not to tell me until they could resolve the bookings, as I have been so stressed and on edge she didn’t want to tip me over the edge,” Kloss said.

Air New Zealand helped reschedule their flights and got them on a flight for the following afternoon.

But on Saturday, New South Wales announced all international travellers would be required to isolate for 72 hours after two positive cases of the Omicron variant were detected in the state.

As a result the family will miss the wedding by less than 24 hours.

“When news broke on Saturday evening I completely broke down,” Kloss said.

“I have cried myself to sleep every single night since the news.”

Supplied Kloss (left) and Peters last saw their family at his brother's wedding in 2019.

She said she had not seen her family in three years and the thought of getting married without them felt unbearable.

But postponing the wedding a third time would result in the loss of thousands of dollars, Kloss said.

“Wedding availability is near impossible for 2022 with so many bridges and grooms postponing due to lockdowns and border closures,” she said.

“Having all of our vendors available on the same date and not having to pay even more money than we already have spent, and lost from previous plans, is not really feasible.”