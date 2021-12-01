Fast-growing software firms hook up in bid to become biggest export sector

Software-as-a-service could become an even bigger part of the economy, according to Clare Capital founder Mark Clare.

The fast-growing software-as-a-service sector is joining up in a community building initiative as it seeks to grow further and become the country's largest export sector.

Callaghan Innovation is launching what it calls the kiwiSaaS community to connect those working in the sector. The initiative includes a series of workshops, events and an online community platform to connect software-as-a-service businesses in a bid to share expertise and boost the sector.

New Zealand has benefited from more than $11 billion of technology merger and acquisition activity since online marketplace Trade Me was sold for $750 million in 2006, according to Wellington investment bank Clare Capital. Some 38 per cent of the value was from the fast-growing software-as-a-service sector.

Clare Capital founder Mark Clare, speaking at the launch event, said there was no reason why software-as-a-service could not become an even more material part of the economy.

“Sceptics thought Trade Me was a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and since then we’ve seen the equivalent of more than 15 Trade Me sales, and many of these have been sales of SaaS businesses,” he said.

“The wealth created from this activity flows back into the ecosystem through shareholders and founders to start more companies or join others on their global journey.”

The country hit a new record for software-as-a-service merger and acquisitions this year, he said, citing the sales of Education Perfect, Seequent, Vend, ezyVet and Timely.

“A healthy level of M&A is a sign of a buoyant local SaaS sector,” he said. “The perception of offshore M&A as a bad thing couldn’t be further from the truth.

“In all strong digital markets, M&A transactions are a really good sign that things are healthy. It shows offshore professional investors, venture capital and private equity funds are recognising the quality and expertise of New Zealand SaaS entrepreneurs.”

Software-as-a-service investor Serge van Dam, who is on the advisory council of experts behind the community building initiative, said it is hoped that by better connecting New Zealand’s software-as-a-service community, companies will grow faster.

“SaaS could certainly become our number one sector in New Zealand given its steady growth trajectory,” he said, noting the sector’s aspiration to become the country’s number one export sector.

Clare said the country had the potential to grow more businesses the size of cloud-accounting firm Xero, which reported revenue of $945m this year.