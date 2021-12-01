First round of applications open for fast-tracked resident visas for migrants

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi says the fast-tracked resident visa is expected to be in high demand.

As many as 15,000 migrants will be able to apply for a fast-tracked resident visa from Wednesday.

The one-off simplified residency pathway through the Government’s “2021 resident visa” is available to migrants who have lived in New Zealand for the last three years or who work in skilled or scarce jobs, and were in the country on September 29.

“This one-off pathway provides certainty for a great many migrant families who have faced disruption because of Covid-19 and it will help retain the skills New Zealand businesses need to support the economic recovery,” said Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi.

“The Government has created this new one-off residence pathway recognising the immense contribution migrants have made to New Zealand during Covid-19 and appreciating the uncertainty they have faced with border restrictions.

“We are expecting high demand in the first few weeks.”

To be eligible for the first phase a person must also have already submitted either a skilled migrant category application, residence from work application, or skilled migrant category expression of interest which includes dependent children who were 17 years or older on September 29.

A further 150,000 migrants could be eligible for the 2021 resident visa in phase two which opens for applications from March next year.

Applications for both phase one and phase two will be open until July 31 next year.

Faafoi said Immigration New Zealand was committed to processing the vast majority of the applications within 12 months.