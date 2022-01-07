Covid-19: Experts warn 'brain drain' may return as border rules set to ease

Self-isolation for travellers coming from Australia has been pushed back from mid January to the end of February.

Jono Yoo crossed the Tasman in December to start a new life in Melbourne, Australia.

The architecture graduate said, despite Covid-19, the decision was an easy one because of loosening border restrictions.

“With the border reopening, I can always just go back. It's basically like you’re taking a flight to Wellington.”

From the end of February, fully vaccinated Kiwi travellers will no longer be required to stay in managed isolation (MIQ), although that could change due to the spread of Omicron overseas.

New Zealand citizens and residents returning from Australia were set to bypass MIQ even earlier, starting from January 17, but that too has been delayed due to the rising number of cases of the new variant.

Australia has been a popular destination for young New Zealanders seeking more opportunities.

Originally, Yoo was scheduled to fly to Berlin in 2020, but Covid-19 got in the way of that and his plans had to change.

“Melbourne was the easiest choice during this pandemic. It's pretty close to New Zealand and there aren’t as many restrictions.”

Experts are warning the “brain drain” could restart again as more young people, like Yoo, start to leave the country again.

Ananish Chaudhuri, a professor of experimental economics at the University of Auckland, said there was a “real risk” that New Zealand would lose valuable workers – many of whom returned to Aotearoa during the pandemic.

Jono Yoo recently moved to Melbourne, Australia.

“On one level we want to attract talented workers … and on the other, we also want to prevent people [from leaving],” Chaudhuri said.

From April 30, New Zealand will start to reopen to all fully vaccinated foreigners – not just New Zealand citizens or residents.

Jack Coleman runs Double Yolk, a hiring company which helps New Zealand’s tech sector hire people in India to do jobs that there weren’t enough people here to fill.

He said it was becoming common for foreign companies, particularly in the United States, to recruit Kiwis to work remotely out of New Zealand.

“While the body stays here, the brain goes,” Coleman said.

Chaudhuri said the world outside Aotearoa had started looking more enticing as countries began to return to some semblance of normality.

Coleman concurred, saying “jumping in and out” of Covid restrictions was having an effect.

“There will become a sticking point soon – if it's not happening already – where people go ‘bugger this’, and move to countries that have more liberal Covid-19 responses.”

Double Yolk chief executive Jack Coleman says more foreign companies are recruiting Kiwis to work remotely out of New Zealand.

Also contributing to the potential exodus was New Zealand’s falling standards of living, with wages lagging behind the rest of the OECD and skyrocketing housing prices forcing young people out of the market, Coleman said.

“So people will be asking, ‘Am I better off being here?’”

That was one of the questions Yoo asked himself before leaving, but he came to the conclusion that the opportunities outside of New Zealand were better.

“The salaries here are just better in general. Say if you get $45,000 to $50,000 in New Zealand as an architecture graduate, but in Melbourne, you can start from $65,000.”

Migration data found Aotearoa experienced a net loss of 1700 people in 2021. More than 7400 New Zealand citizens returned which was offset by 9100 non-citizens leaving.

In September there was also a loss of young adults out of New Zealand, with most of them being non-citizens aged 16 to 34.

Stats NZ senior demographer Kim Dunstan said “brain exchange” was a more accurate term than “brain drain”.

“If you think about New Zealand's migration balance, it has lots of ups and downs.

From February 14, fully vaccinated Kiwi travellers will no longer be required to stay in managed isolation.

“But over a long period of time, we've tended to gain more people from international migration than we've lost.”

Immigrants wanting to come to New Zealand had to be relatively highly skilled to satisfy entry requirements in the first place, he said.

Chaudhuri said there weren’t many easy options available for the Government to take, but one way to cushion the impact was to allow more people into the country.

“Are there risks associated with it? Yes.

“But there are risks associated with the other side. So it's not a win-win.”