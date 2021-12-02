Ikea in NZ: Should local retailers be worried?

International flat-pack furniture giant Ikea's move into the New Zealand market could put pressure on local retailers – but some commentators say it’s a vote of confidence in the sector.

The Scandanavian company, which operates in 400 stores in 50 countries, announced on Thursday it had purchased 3.2 hectares of land from Kiwi Property Group for a shop at Auckland’s Sylvia Park shopping mall.

It will also offer online shopping and delievery to the rest of New Zealand.

Bodo Lang, a senior lecturer at the University of Auckland marketing department, said it would create significant competition for local retailers.

“Even if Ikea arrives in a parred down format, it will put significant pressure on existing furniture retailers. If Ikea arrives with multiple full-sized stores across New Zealand, this pressure will be even bigger.

”The amount of pressure retailers will be under will mainly depend on two factors: how close retailers are to Ikea stores and how similar their products are to Ikea’s products. Stores in Auckland will be under the greatest pressure and brands such as Freedom Furniture will be under particular pressure. But even smaller, non-chain retailers may have to become providers of niche furniture that will have to be significantly different and not as mainstream as Ikea’s offerings.

“Either way, Ikea will have a major impact on how New Zealand’s homes will look and what furniture retailing will look like in New Zealand.”

But managing director of First Retail Group Chris Wilkinson said Ikea would grow the market for all retailers in the home improvement sector because it would inspire people to refresh their homes.

“The market has been particularly buoyant with captive spending and an overall emphasis on ‘nesting’, and we think that will continue,” he said.

An Ikea outlet has been on the cards for New Zealand since the country was added to the retailer's annual study of home and life habits in 2018.

Getty Images Ikea has signed a deal to open it first New Zealand store at Sylvia Park.

"It's probably the most eagerly anticipated brand we've ever seen in terms of what consumers want to see, in New Zealand,” he said.

Ikea had set the standard for trends every year, and other brands including Freedom Furniture, The Warehouse and Kmart based their own homewares on Ikea, he said.

"Ikea will always been one step ahead, so it will really put pressure on these brands to up their game.”

The sector has seen a number of overseas operators enter the market recently, including Adairs and Nick Scalli.

Simon O'Connor/Stuff "It's probably the most eagerly anticiapted brand we've ever seen,” managing director of First Retail Group Chris Wilkinson said.

“They're probably coming into the market at the best time," he said.

Because of lockdown people had spent more time at home, and flexible working had made them more focused on their home environments.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford said Ikea entering the local market was a vote of confidence.

“Ikea has an enormously strong brand, and there are many consumers who are keen to see the chain open here.”

The move would bring new brands into the market, and add extra competitive pressure, he said.

“A number of retailers across a range of categories will be looking at how they can best compete.”