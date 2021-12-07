Three sunscreens fail Consumer NZ tests for second year in a row
Three sunscreens have failed Consumer NZ’s testing for the second year in a row.
In its first round of sunscreen tests for the summer, the watchdog found a trio of sunscreens didn’t meet their SPF protection claims. Two of those also did not meet broad-spectrum requirements.
A sunscreen’s SPF (sun protection factor) measures protection against UVB rays, and its broad-spectrum provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.
Three sunscreens – Natural Instinct Invisible Natural Sunscreen SPF30, Sukin Suncare Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen Untinted SPF30, and Banana Boat Daily Protect Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ – all failed to meet their SPF label claims.
While the Natural Instinct product met broad-spectrum protection requirements, the Sukin and Banana Boat sunscreens did not.
All three also failed Consumer NZ’s tests last year.
However, six other sunscreens did live up to their SPF claims and broad-spectrum protection requirements.
These were Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion SPF50+, Eau Thermale Avene Face & Body Lotion SPF50+, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF50+, UV Guard Max Sunscreen SPF50+, Reef Coconut Sunscreen Dry-Touch Lotion SPF50, Skinnies Sungel SPF30
Consumer NZ senior writer Belinda Castles said while it was pleasing to see the majority of sunscreens tested so far meet their claims, the test programme was ongoing.
“Covid-19 lockdowns have affected the overseas labs we use. We’re expecting more results, including popular brands and children’s products, in February.”
Castles said it was important New Zealanders could trust label claims and make informed choices when buying sunscreen.
“The Australian and New Zealand sunscreen standard is voluntary in New Zealand which means products sold here could meet other standards – such as those in the US or EU – or may not have been tested at all.”
Last year, both Natural Instinct and Sukin relied on test results from US lab AMA. In May, the owner of AMA pleaded guilty to falsifying test results.
In a statement, Consumer NZ said both companies were asked for new evidence supporting their label claims. Sukin retested its sunscreen this year at UK lab PCR Corp. The 10-subject test report it provided supported its SPF30 claim.
However, the distributor of Natural Instinct said its supplier had retested this sunscreen this year at a UK lab. At the time of publication, it had not provided the report.
Banana Boat Daily Protect Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ got a result of 34.2 (high protection) in Consumer NZ’s test and failed to meet broad-spectrum requirements. When tested last year, it didn’t meet its SPF50+ label claim (SPF 40.4).
Banana Boat’s distributor, Edgewell Personal Care, told Consumer NZ it had 10-person test results from Eurofins Dermatest in Australia to back up its label claim.
However, the company had declined to provide the report, saying Consumer NZ's test highlighted the expected variability that exists when testing SPF.
In its view, this was not unusual and did not invalidate on-pack SPF claims, it said.
Sun safety tips
- A sunscreen is only one part of your defence against UV radiation. You should also cover up with suitable clothing (preferably UPF50+), a broad brimmed hat and UV protected sunglasses, and seek shade. When the sun’s rays are most intense, limit your time outside.
- Look for sunscreens with an SPF of 30 or above, plus water resistance and broad-spectrum protection. The New Zealand Dermatological Society recommends SPF50+ for greater protection.
- Apply sunscreen at least 20 minutes before going outside.
- Apply plenty – about two teaspoons for each leg, and one teaspoonful for each arm, your back, your front and your face (which includes your neck and ears). That adds up to about 45ml – or nine teaspoons – for a full-body application.
- Ignore “once-a-day” claims. Sunscreen should be reapplied often – every two hours you’re outside.
- Mopping up sweat or towelling dry reduces protection: apply another coat of sunscreen immediately.