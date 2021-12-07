Three sunscreens fail Consumer NZ tests for second year in a row

Three sunscreens have failed Consumer NZ’s testing for the second year in a row.

In its first round of sunscreen tests for the summer, the watchdog found a trio of sunscreens didn’t meet their SPF protection claims. Two of those also did not meet broad-spectrum requirements.

A sunscreen’s SPF (sun protection factor) measures protection against UVB rays, and its broad-spectrum provides protection against UVA and UVB rays.

Three sunscreens – Natural Instinct Invisible Natural Sunscreen SPF30, Sukin Suncare Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen Untinted SPF30, and Banana Boat Daily Protect Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ – all failed to meet their SPF label claims.

While the Natural Instinct product met broad-spectrum protection requirements, the Sukin and Banana Boat sunscreens did not.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Consumer NZ’s tests assess whether sunscreens meet their SPF (sun protection factor), and broad-spectrum protection claims.

All three also failed Consumer NZ’s tests last year.

However, six other sunscreens did live up to their SPF claims and broad-spectrum protection requirements.

These were Cetaphil Sun Kids Liposomal Lotion SPF50+, Eau Thermale Avene Face & Body Lotion SPF50+, Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Lotion Sunscreen SPF50+, UV Guard Max Sunscreen SPF50+, Reef Coconut Sunscreen Dry-Touch Lotion SPF50, Skinnies Sungel SPF30

Consumer NZ senior writer Belinda Castles​ said while it was pleasing to see the majority of sunscreens tested so far meet their claims, the test programme was ongoing.

“Covid-19 lockdowns have affected the overseas labs we use. We’re expecting more results, including popular brands and children’s products, in February.”

Castles said it was important New Zealanders could trust label claims and make informed choices when buying sunscreen.

“The Australian and New Zealand sunscreen standard is voluntary in New Zealand which means products sold here could meet other standards – such as those in the US or EU – or may not have been tested at all.”

Last year, both Natural Instinct and Sukin relied on test results from US lab AMA. In May, the owner of AMA pleaded guilty to falsifying test results.

In a statement, Consumer NZ said both companies were asked for new evidence supporting their label claims. Sukin retested its sunscreen this year at UK lab PCR Corp. The 10-subject test report it provided supported its SPF30 claim.

However, the distributor of Natural Instinct said its supplier had retested this sunscreen this year at a UK lab. At the time of publication, it had not provided the report.

Banana Boat Daily Protect Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ got a result of 34.2 (high protection) in Consumer NZ’s test and failed to meet broad-spectrum requirements. When tested last year, it didn’t meet its SPF50+ label claim (SPF 40.4).

Banana Boat’s distributor, Edgewell Personal Care, told Consumer NZ it had 10-person test results from Eurofins Dermatest in Australia to back up its label claim.

However, the company had declined to provide the report, saying Consumer NZ's test highlighted the expected variability that exists when testing SPF.

In its view, this was not unusual and did not invalidate on-pack SPF claims, it said.

iSTOCK Consumer NZ senior writer Belinda Castles says it is important New Zealanders can trust label claims and make informed choices when buying sunscreen.

Sun safety tips