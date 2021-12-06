Bitcoin price drops by $14,000 over the weekend, experts unsure why

The price of bitcoin fell more than $14,000 per coin over the weekend – but even the experts are not sure why.

The cryptocurrency known for its volatility fell from $83,698 on Friday to $69,124 on Sunday morning.

Bitcoin prices reached an all-time high of $94,395 on November 12, and had settled at $72,481 by mid-Monday morning.

That is a drop of $22,000 in less than a month.

The last time bitcoin prices dropped to such an extent was in May when the price almost halved from $81,036 to $48,442 over the month.

Bitcoins are a line of code that function as a digital currency. Each bitcoin is unique, and relies on peer-to-peer software to maintain its integrity.

The integrity of the coin is maintained by the “blockchain”, an interlinked series of networks which constantly verify the validity of the bitcoins.

But bitcoin is known for its wild fluctuations in price, often responding to non-market factors such as the tweets of Elon Musk.

Supplied Janine Grainger, chief executive of Easy Crypto says it is difficult to say exactly what drove the $14,000 drop in the price of bitcoin over the weekend.

Janine Grainger​, chief executive of bitcoin exchange Easy Crypto, said it was hard to tell what was driving the price drop seen over the weekend.

Grainger said there was speculation the price drop was caused by rumours of Evergrande defaulting, or incoming regulatory oversight of cryptocurrency, but could just as likely be caused by buy/sell movements from major holders of the currency.

“The other thing that could be happening is large wallet-holders making movements which can move the market. With cryptocurrency you can see heightened market manipulation more than you see with traditional financial markets,” Grainger​ said.

Grainger​ said that most bitcoin holders would not be shaken by the price drop because market movements of 20 per cent per day had been fairly common in the currency.

She cautioned people to not try and play the market as it rode through peaks and troughs.

Financial adviser Darcy Ungaro said people trying to play the crypto market would get their “face ripped off”.

“There is a saying in the crypto community called ‘spinach hands’, which means bitcoin always flows from flimsy hands to strong hands. That is what we see during these times, those people who don’t have a strong reason for investment sell at the first sign of trouble,” Ungaro​ said.

Supplied Financial adviser Darcy Ungaro says anyone trying to play the crypto market will get their “face ripped off”.

Ungaro​ said anyone who has been in the crypto game for a substantial period of time would not be shaken by the recent price drop.

“It hasn’t been unusual since day one of bitcoin to see drops of this magnitude, and I don’t think we are done with the volatility piece yet,” Ungaro​ said.