$466 a litre: The high price of sunscreen in New Zealand

New Zealanders are forking out hundreds of dollars a litre for sunscreens, some of which don’t live up to their SPF claims.

In its first round of sunscreen tests for the summer, Consumer NZ found a trio of sunscreens didn’t meet their SPF protection claims, including one sold for more than $450 a litre.

Natural Instinct Invisible Natural Sunscreen SPF30, Sukin Suncare Sheer Touch Facial Sunscreen Untinted SPF30, and Banana Boat Daily Protect Sunscreen Lotion SPF50+ – all fell short of their SPF label claims.

The Sukin and Banana Boat sunscreens also failed to meet broad-spectrum protection requirements.

Despite all also failing Consumer NZ’s tests last year, none of the three come cheap.

The Natural Instinct product costs up to $27 for a 200ml tube, the Sukin sunscreen is sold in 60ml tubes for as much as $28, and Banana Boat’s offering is available for $23 per 400ml pump bottle.

To compare apples with apples, the per litre prices worked out at $135 for Natural Instinct, $57.50 for Banana Boat and Sukin came in at a whopping $466.

Its eye-watering per litre price made the Sukin sunscreen the most expensive of the nine products tested.

Of the six which did live up to their label claims, Eau Thermale Avene Face & Body Lotion SPF50+ and Skinnies Sungel SPF30 were the priciest, selling for up to $350 a litre.

But there are more cost-effective options.

At Chemist Warehouse, a one-litre bottle of Le Tan SPF 50+ Coconut Sunscreen was $22.99 on Wednesday, while a litre of Nivea Sun Protect and Moisture SPF 50+ was $30 at Foodstuffs supermarket chain Pak ‘n Save.

Rival supermarket Countdown offered 500ml bottles of Woolworths Everyday SPF 50+ for $11, or $22 a litre.

The cheapest one-litre option available at Countdown on Wednesday was Nivea Sunscreen Protect and Moisture SPF 50+, on special for $27.20, down from $34.

