Haier, Samsung and Fisher & Paykel drop in Consumer NZ ratings following introduction of new lifetime criteria

The Consumer Guarantees Act requires goods and services to be fit for purpose, durable and free from defects.

Haier, Samsung and Fisher & Paykel washing machines have dropped in Consumer NZ ratings, after it introduced a lifetime performance score to help shoppers buy appliances they know will last.

“It’s no longer good enough for products to just perform well when they are new,” Consumer NZ product test manager Paul Smith said.

After 50 years of testing, the watchdog has found many modern appliances worked well when they were new, but some of them were not built to last.

In the biggest change in its testing of products since the 1960s, Smith said appliances would still be assessed on “as new” performance, but measures of reliability, owner satisfaction and repairability would be added.

READ MORE:

* This Kmart blender is only $29 but it is 'built to fail', according to Consumer NZ

* The sleep and sanity saving magic of a quiet fan

* Consumer NZ calls Instachill air cooler 'at best, pointless' in NZ climate

* Consumers, manufacturers disagree on expectations of appliances



123rf Consumer NZ has introduced a lifetime performance score for appliances.

The lifetime scoring system had been applied to washing machines and standard canister and upright vacuum cleaners. The new scoring would be rolled out to other products, starting with large appliances.

Only models that perform well and meet all three measures will be recommended.

Considering only “as new” performance, Consumer NZ recommended 17 of 49 washing machine models it tested, from six brands.

Using lifetime scoring, with an emphasis on durability as well as “as new” performance, 14 models from just four brands were recommended. Some of those models were not previously recommended, Smith said.

Haier and Samsung had lower scores because owners reported them to be not as durable and because of poor consumer satisfaction ratings, Smith said.

Fisher & Paykel models were marked down for not being as efficient.

Electrolux washing machine scores went upbecause they were found to be more water and energy efficient, while LG, Miele and Bosch remained unchanged at recommended.

“Generally, not every model from each of these brands rated highly as our testing is still based on performance of a particular model,” Smith said.

However, the reliability and satisfaction data applied to each brand.

Consumer NZ was the first international consumer organisation to only recommend durable appliances that worked well for a long time, Smith said.

The new test criteria had been a long time in the making, he said.

It comes after consumer feedback from its annual reliability survey found appliances were not lasting as long as they used to, and they were becoming harder to repair.

“This means shoppers are paying for needless replacements and the planet pays by another appliance ending up at the tip.

“We need to see waste as a design flaw. Recycling is important, but it’s a last resort to divert materials from landfill. We need to create products designed to be repaired, reused and refurbished,” Smith said.

In the future, lifetime performance scores will also include repairability, which assesses how easy it is to repair a faulty product.