Mother and son go to court over whether her home can be sold

The Napier house on Bledisloe Road has a capital value of $420,000. (File photo)

Marian Emslie, a former Methodist Church minister in her 80s, says she had an agreement with her son that allowed her to remain in her Napier home.

Her son Ian Walker says he never made any such agreement, and he wants the house sold.

The pair have been at odds for years and the dispute is now in the High Court.

The genesis of the dispute was a debt Emslie had accrued in 2006 and could not repay. She asked her five children to assist. Walker was the only one in a position to do so. He took out a loan and purchased the house she lived in, on Bledisloe Rd, meaning she could repay the debt.

READ MORE:

* Southland man facing attempted murder charge

* 'Truly astonishing' scale of litigation from foreign business dispute

* Developer gains injunction preventing mortgagee sale of building being turned into hotel



The purchase also involved an obligation by Walker to pay Emslie $42,000 – the equity she held in the house – at some stage.

For the past 15 years there have been various attempts by Walker to arrange financing that would allow his mother and his brother David, who lives with her, to buy the property back from him.

No attempt has been successful.

In February Walker told his mother and brother that he wanted to bring the arrangement to an end. He was concerned that the pair had failed to meet mortgage payments, resulting in the bank threatening a mortgagee sale and that would threaten his credit rating.

Stuff The matter was heard in the High Court at Napier last month. (File photo)

A few months later Emslie placed a caveat on the property and went to the High Court to argue that the agreement she had made with her son was that she could live in the house for the rest of her life on the understanding that she paid the rates, mortgage and maintenance costs.

Walker denied that any such agreement was made. He said the arrangement was that his mother and brother would each pay half the mortgage and that they were to have arranged their own refinancing within two years.

In a recently released decision, Associate Judge Kenneth Johnstone said he found “serious difficulties with the positions advanced on behalf of both parties”, and in order to resolve matters it would need to be the subject of a trial where evidence could be tested.

The judge gave Emslie until the end of December to commence proceedings against her son.