Marlborough Wine and Food Festival cancelled for 2022

One of Marlborough’s biggest events of the year has been cancelled once more to protect the upcoming grape harvest from Covid-19.

The Marlborough Wine and Food Festival will not go ahead in February 2022, a “difficult but unanimous” decision made by the Marlborough Winegrowers Association board announced on Wednesday.

Board chair Beth Forrest said the event was too risky to hold right before harvest which was already struggling with a shortage of staff due to border restrictions.

“The festival has always been a wonderful way to prepare for the harvest, in a last big hoorah before the industry gets to the vital business of picking grapes and making wine, in the exciting and exhausting buzz of vintage,” Forrest said.

READ MORE:

* Confused about My Vaccine Pass? You're not alone. Here are some key questions answered

* Golden Sounds: Rhythm and Vines founder turns attention to festivals 'where we can run events'

* New Zealand wine in high demand despite labour and supply chain challenges

* Wine and Food: Renwick ready to host Marlborough's 'biggest day of the year'



“But hosting thousands of people on a single site could put our wine industry and community at risk.”

Marlborough’s harvest ran from February through to late April.

In making the decision to cancel the festival, the board weighed up how vulnerable the industry was to Covid-19 at harvest, “especially given the shortage of staff and scarcity of experience in wineries, due to border restrictions”, Forrest said.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Conditions were perfect for the 2020 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival, a month before Covid-19 arrived.

The safety of the community was a priority, and it was clear the potential risks far outweighed the potential benefits of running the festival, under the new and untested protection framework, Forrest said.

The current uncertainty around Covid-19 in the community as the new framework came into force meant postponement was not a viable option, she said.

All tickets for the event would be 100 per cent refunded.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Marlborough Wine and Food attendee Claire Pearce having a ball at the 2018 festival in Fairhall.

Ticket sales had been on par with previous years, despite the uncertainty of events during the pandemic, which showed the enduring support for the event, Forrest said.

“That gives us confidence that when we hold the next festival, its fans will be ready to come together and celebrate our place, people and wines.”

Wine Marlborough supported the decision, representing about 700 grape growers and wine companies in the region.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens celebrating the announcement back in September that the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival was to be held at the Renwick Domain, pictured, in February 2022.

General manager Marcus Pickens said more than 100 members had responded to a survey with a very strong response that they felt the risk was unjustifiable. “It was clear cut.

“We can’t satisfy everyone but we know we have to follow the wishes of our members, and harvest is critical, to the economy, our region and the people of Marlborough.”

While organisers appreciated the support offered by the Government, in terms of funding assistance and underwriting, no amount of funding could help if harvest workers were struck down with Covid-19, Pickens said.

STUFF Here's what you need to know about the vaccine pass.

“What cannot be secured is the viability of our industry at the most critical time of year – when the year’s wine is made,” he said.

“We are absolutely committed to the Marlborough Wine and Food Festival. But our greater commitment is to the safety of our industry and our community.”

The 2021 festival was also cancelled over concerns it could put harvest at risk, for the first time in the event’s 35-year history. “It’s unprecedented times, and this just starkly illustrates that,” Pickens said.

Supplied Marlborough Wine and Food Festival was held at Brancott Vineyard in Fairhall for 33 years.

The 2022 event was to be held at the Renwick Domain for the first time, since its usual venue at the Brancott Vineyard in Fairhall was under development.

Up to 8000 people had attended the festival in previous years, with about half being Marlborough residents, while 10 per cent were usually from Auckland, 11 per cent from Wellington and 11 per cent from Christchurch.

There was usually also “a chunk” from overseas, excluding foreign nationals working in Marlborough for the grape harvest, Pickens said. “People come from all over.”

Marlborough was currently in the orange setting under the Covid-19 Protection Framework, which meant large outdoor events could go ahead provided there was a controlled entrance with vaccine pass checks.

The country’s “traffic light” settings would be reviewed by Cabinet on Monday next week, and Auckland’s boundary would be lifted two days later, meaning vaccinated people or those with a recent negative test result could travel to other regions – such as Marlborough.

Pickens said the likelihood that ticket holders from different regions, as well as Marlburians, would have been travelling the country over Christmas and New Year before attending the festival, made it very hard to predict what the spread of Covid would be like by February.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Celebrity chef Annabelle White entertains a crowd at the 2018 Marlborough Wine and Food Festival.

Contractors working at the site preparing for the event, the staff of 40 wine stalls and 25 food stalls, the security team, and the lineup of musicians, would also need to be managed and have passes checked.

Pickens said the number of non-attendees likely to visit the site the week of the event was usually between 500 and 1000 people.

“It gets complex ... and we’ve had a number of people saying they can see how hard it must be to plan an event at this time. There’s been a fair bit of sympathy from people.”

BROOK SABIN When it comes to beauty and affordability, Marlborough rises above the rest.

Forrest said people that had already booked to come to Marlborough in February would still find the region’s winery cellar doors and smaller summer events.

The festival would remain a highlight of the region’s calendar, celebrating the wines that made Marlborough famous around the world, and the people and places that create those wines, Forrest said.

“This is such an important event for our region, and we can’t wait to be able to share it with all the people who love Marlborough and its wine.”