BNZ limits services for unvaccinated customers
Unvaccinated Bank of New Zealand customers will not be able to meet face-to-face for lending advice and account services, from January 17.
They will still be able to visit branches for over-the-counter services.
The bank announced on Wednesday that all staff, contractors, suppliers and customers who visit BNZ sites will be required to be vaccinated.
Customers seeking a face-to-face appointment with a banker will need to provide their Covid-19 vaccine pass.
Dan Huggins, chief executive of BNZ said vaccination requirements were the best way to keep staff safe.
“For customers, there’s no change in how we serve them. All over-the-counter banking can still be done in branch regardless of vaccination status, but for longer in-person appointments we will require customers to be fully vaccinated,” Huggins said.
All customers would still be able to discuss their lending needs over the phone, as they had been able to since the start of the pandemic, he said
BNZ follows other big businesses such as PwC and Deloitte, which have introduced a vaccine requirement for visitors to their sites as well as their own employees.