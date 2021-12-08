KiwiRail suspends scenic trains until next year amid 'difficult' tourism market

KiwiRail’s Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific routes will not restart until mid-2022, while the TranzAlpine will resume on January 14 if orange or green conditions apply under the traffic light system. (File photo).

KiwiRail will keep the brakes on two of its famous scenic railway journeys until the middle of next year amid continued uncertainty over the tourist market.

The Northern Explorer, TranzAlpine and Coastal Pacific trains have been suspended since August when the country was plunged into level 4 lockdown.

On Wednesday KiwiRail acting group chief executive Todd Moyle said the Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific routes would not restart until mid-2022.

The TranzAlpine, linking Christchurch and Greymouth, will resume on January 14 if orange or green conditions apply under the traffic light system.

“We have now made the difficult decision that the Northern Explorer and Coastal Pacific will remain suspended while we evaluate different and better options for domestic and overseas travellers once New Zealand’s borders fully reopen and the tourism market picks up again,” Moyle said.

He said since the emergence of Covid-19, KiwiRail’s scenic trains had lost money – and were forecast to lose almost $10 million this year.

As tourism experiences, the scenic services did not receive any direct subsidies, unlike commuter trains, he said, and therefore depended on international travellers.

“Lockdowns and changing alert levels have forced us to suspend services for long periods and have made people hesitant to book travel.

“Even when the services were running, our efforts to encourage domestic travellers with discounts during school holidays have not stopped the revenue decline. We can no longer keep absorbing these losses.”

Kawe Roes KiwiRail acting group chief executive Todd Moyle said since the emergence of Covid-19 KiwiRail’s scenic trains had lost money and were forecast to lose almost $10 million this year. (File photo).

Moyle said about 60 team members have been affected by the suspension of the scenic trains but so far all have been retained.

Staff would be offered temporary secondments until services resume.

“This has been a very tough decision to make and for now our priority is supporting our people who are impacted by this decision. We also apologise to affected customers.”

The TranzAlpine service will operate from Friday to Monday under either orange or green levels.

The Northern Explorer – running between Auckland and Wellington – and the Coastal Pacific, from Christchurch to Picton, are likely to return in a “modified form” once the tourism market rebounds, Moyle said, including potentially offering overnight packages.

“We will be using the coming months to explore and test possibilities and hope to have new services running by the middle of next year.”

Customers with bookings on the two affected routes will be issued refunds.