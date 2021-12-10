Bratz dolls, Barbies and Lego among top-selling toys this Christmas

The Warehouse has released the top 10 toys sold over the past decade.

Despite hundreds of new toys on the market this year, some classics are expected to be at the top of children’s letters to Santa this Christmas.

Trade Me and The Warehouse have compiled their predictions of the top 10 most-wanted toys this Christmas, which includes a Hot Wheels Glow in the Dark Loop Track, Baby Yoda dolls from popular TV series The Mandalorian, and Zuru Rainbocorns Surprise.

But both companies predict generational classics such as Bratz Dolls, Barbies, and board games such as Monopoly and Jumanji, will also be under the tree this year.

“Classic kiwi favourites like trampolines, Lego and Barbie dolls are always popular in the lead up to Christmas, but this year we’re seeing an even bigger increase in sales,” Trade Me spokesperson Millie Silvester said.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Bratz dolls have jumped in popularity thanks to a 20th anniversary release.

“It looks like there’ll be lots of Bratz and Barbie dolls under the Christmas tree this year.”

With a 20-year anniversary addition of Bratz dolls, sales jumped 90 per cent and Barbie sales increased 41 per cent in November compared to last year.

“We see the number of searches for Lego on Trade Me begin to climb from October right through to December, and in the past seven days alone we have seen 57,000 hits for the little bricks onsite,” she said.

Supplied/Stuff Zuru Rainbocorns Surprise are still popular.

The Warehouse spokeswoman Lonnica Van Engelen said Barbie and Lego were staples of the top toys list, because they offered fantastic play value and could be passed down through generations.

The Barbie Dream House is the most expensive toy on The Warehouse’s list at $349, while the cheapest are a Fidget Pop-it Rainbow Square and a Zuru toy Mini Brand Capsule, both $10.

Managing director of Max Marketing, Louise Maxwell, said manufacturers and retailers worked hard to ensure their toy was demanded by ‘pester-power’, and that it ended up on every child’s Santa list.

“Planning for this starts at least 18 months in advance, and includes getting the toy featured where kids will see it,” she said.

This involves everything from product placements in their favourite shows, to YouTube and Tik Tok videos.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Monopoly is still a much-loved board game, and is one of The Warehouse’s top gifts this year.

Lego was a perfect example of a toy brand that had been at the forefront of Christmas purchases every year, after it trademarked its original design to ensure that competitors could not replicate its unique structure.

“Its marketing now includes indirectly stimulating demand through popular shows such as Lego Masters, and creating attractions that people come to visit,” she said.

“All these strategies are designed to keep Lego at the top of everyone’s gift list, boy, girl, young and old alike.”