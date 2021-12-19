Fears the vaccine mandate for school bus drivers and low pay will worsen the driver shortage, leaving some students without transport next year

The Ministry of Education says school bus drivers need to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to protect their young passengers, because jabs are not yet available for children under the age of 12. (File photo)

The no jab, no job edict for school bus drivers could see students left on the roadside when the new term starts in January.

That’s the warning from Bus and Coach Association chief executive Ben McFadgen​ who says mandatory vaccinations for school bus drivers are exacerbating an already acute driver shortage, and more cancellations of bus runs are likely.

“Come next year there will be lots of Susans and Timmys left on the side of the road.

“All the bigger [bus] companies are struggling, and we estimate that 10 per cent of education drivers will walk.”

READ MORE:

* Ratepayers to stump up for driver shortage

* Covid-19: Vaccination not a must for Wellington bus drivers, mask-wearing patchy

* Go Bus gets ready to go as it takes on Manawatū school bus route

* Bus company sells up after 116 years after losing school runs



JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON?STUFF Coach drivers over the age of 70 like David McGregor were not uncommon in the tourism industry, and there are plenty of them driving school buses too. (First published 2018).

McFadgen said the association was looking at a rescue plan, so its members, which do not include the country’s largest school bus operator Go Bus, could assist if services were unable to run due to lack of vehicles or drivers.

School bus drivers had to have their first vaccination by mid-November and, unless granted an exemption, they must be fully vaccinated by January 1 when new Ministry of Education contracts for more than 2000 routes commence.

A further 291 schools receive direct ministry funding to run their own bus networks and the mandate also covers their drivers.

Group manager school transport for the ministry, James Meffan, confirmed that since mid-November, 12 bus services feeding 21 schools had been cancelled because of unvaccinated drivers.

Papakaio​ School near Oamaru was among them and principal Damian​ Brown said about 40 students were affected when Ritchies​ Transport lost a driver due to the mandate, and he was relieved when the new contractor due to take over the route in January, stepped in.

“For a week we had parents helping out where they could, I was driving around picking kids up and dropping them off, it was a shambles. It was OK for a week, but it was really not sustainable.”

Dean Kozanic/Stuff The Ministry of Education school will spend $224 million on school transport this year for about 100,000 students, most of them in rural areas.

More than 40 bus companies won education contracts in a tender process completed in May, and industry sources estimate they employ between 1800 and 2000 drivers.

Figures from five of the largest school bus companies show that between them, they have lost at least 120 drivers to vaccine refusal, and operators said long time drivers, many in their seventies, who did not fancy switching to new contract holders had opted to retire instead.

Go Bus chief operating officer Nigel Piper​ said it lost about 50 drivers as a result of the vaccine mandate, and a number of new recruits due to start work in January had withdrawn their applications because they did not want the jab.

Tranzit​ Coachlines estimated about 10 per cent of its 400 school bus and special education drivers quit because of the vaccine requirement, but like Go Bus it was confident it would have sufficient drivers to run school services in the New Year.

Ministry of Education leader of infrastructure and digital, Scott Evans​, said the ministry did not have data on school bus driver numbers or their vaccination rates because the information was held by employers who were responsible for ensuring compliance with the mandate.

Evans said no service providers had reported any risk to service delivery of new school bus contracts in 2022, but it was an “evolving situation,” and the full impact of the vaccine mandate on school transport services will not be known until after the January deadline for full vaccination of school drivers.

Industry insiders, who refused to be named saying they were constrained by the terms of their ministry contracts, were a good deal more sceptical and believed there was a real risk of children being left without school bus transport because of shortages of both drivers and buses.

Bus manufacturers are trying to meet demand, but Global Bus Ventures chief executive Tim Duncan said bus operators provided the bus chassis and there had been delays getting them into the country.

Christel Yardley/Stuff With contracts for 845 routes, Go Bus is by far the largest school bus operator in the country, and it is actively recruiting drivers to ensure it has enough when schools resume in January.

Kiwi Bus Builders has converted almost 50 urban buses into school buses by removing the rear door and adding extra seats, and managing director Richard Drummond said that was unusual. “Normally we don't do any”.

The two tier tender process was designed to give smaller regional bus companies a fair shot at contracts, and rather than awarding tenders solely on the basis of price, the ministry said economic, cultural, environmental and social benefits were also taken into account.

The tender process was also supposed to preserve competition with no single company dominating the market nationally.

However, Go Bus holds the majority of contracts by quite some distance (845), followed by Ritchies Transport (313), Tranzit (189), Madge Coachlines operating as Uzabus (105), and SBL (91).

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Unlike school bus drivers, those at the wheel of urban buses are not required to be vaccinated.

Go-bus, part of Australian-owned Kinetic group, took large contracts off Tranzit and Ritchies and a vigorous recruitment campaign to hire drivers for the hundreds of routes it picked up is causing some ill feeling.

Piper is unapologetic about the Go Bus tactics which include approaching competitors’ drivers at schools, paying existing staff a $500 to $1000 finder fee for referring successful applicants, newspaper advertising in areas such as Wairarapa where it has set up a pop-up recruitment office in Masterton’s main street.

“We do that quite unashamedly, most of these drivers will be losing their jobs at the end of this year, so we’re offering them employment opportunities... We absolutely have been targetting school bus drivers throughout New Zealand as we’re setting up the new contracts.

“No one is going to have bus drivers in their back pocket waiting to start on the basis of a tender, you win a tender, then you set up accordingly, and that’s what we’ve been doing”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The bus driver shortage has led to cut backs in some Christchurch bus services and Environment Canterbury asked Go Bus not to target competitors’ drivers because it would just shift the problem.

Piper said that while there were still vacancies in some regions, the majority of driving roles had already been filled and Go Bus had enough buses to deliver contracted services.

The new contracts are initially for six years, with two three-year rights of renewal.

Despite the ministry describing the tender process as “innovative,” that is not how McFadgen​ sees it after watching the number of operators running school bus services dropping by a third from 72 to 50.

He said the two tier system disadvantaged mid-sized companies by lumping them in with the big ones, and Hawkes Bay-based Nimon​ and Sons was one of the casualties.

After 116 years in business, the company closed down after selling its fleet to Tranzit in October following the loss of all its school transport contracts, and managing director Bill Nimon is still gutted by the turn of events.

Daughter Katie, who unsuccessfully stood for National against local MP and Tourism Minister Stuart Nash in the last election and had taken the reins as Nimon’s general manager, is now working as Hawkes Bay Regional Council’s transport manager.

With tourism in the doldrums and no cruise ship work, Bill Nimon​ said they were reliant on the school routes which had employed 80 drivers carrying up to 3000 children a day.

“Without the school runs we had nothing.

“The Ministry of Education spent a lot of time telling us we were model operators, they were very happy with us, we did everything right, we never had any complaints of any consequence, and they cut us off at the knees”.

The $224.2m ministry budget for school transport assistance covers about 100,000 students, most of them in rural areas.

supplied Nimon and Sons managing director Bill Nimon is not keen on cheaper “bus trucks” increasingly used to transport school children because drivers are in a cab separate from passengers who are “just like freight, like sheep.”

Nimon​ said the ministry was hell-bent on cutting prices, so it had ignored industry pleas to insist contractors paid drivers at least the living wage ($22.75 an hour).

He based his tender on paying $25 an hour in recognition of the very tight labour market, and foresees “a big mess” as more drivers head to better paid jobs, or retire.

Three-quarters of Nimon’s drivers were over 65, half of them over 70, and they included people like ex-school principals who knew how to deal with children.

“They love the kids, some do it because it’s a community service, it costs them more to get to work in their car than they get in their pay”.

First Union represents school bus drivers and general secretary Dennis Maga said low pay remained a major hurdle when it came to retention and recruitment, with many drivers receiving below the living wage despite the extra responsibility involved in carrying children.

Zizi Sparks/Stuff First Union argues that driving a bus load of school children is a big responsibility, and drivers deserve to be paid as much as their colleagues employed on urban public transport services. (File photo)

He said they deserved the $27 an hour paid to some urban bus drivers, and it was hardly surprising if they chose to take up truck driving where they could earn an hourly rate of more than $35.

The fact that urban, tour and charter bus drivers were not subject to the vaccine mandate had aggravated the school bus driver shortage because bus companies could no longer use un-jabbed urban drivers on school runs to cover for illness or absence, Maga said.

A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment spokeswoman said the Government had considered extending the vaccine mandate to cover public transport, but employers could use a health and safety risk assessment or the recently released vaccination assessment tool to determine whether vaccination of their drivers was necessary.