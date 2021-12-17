Stuff rejoins Nielsen rankings in top media position

Stuff has rejoined Nielsen’s digital rankings in fifth position overall.

Research company Nielsen has ranked Stuff as the country’s fifth most-visited online service with an audience of more than 2.4 million unique visitors in November.

That put it ahead of rival NZME, publisher of The New Zealand Herald, which was ranked ninth with an audience of a little under 2.1 million visitors and which was the only other media company in the ‘top 10’.

As is usual, the top three places on the list were occupied by overseas-owned social media and search sites, with Google, Facebook and YouTube taking out those places.

New Zealand government websites were ranked fourth and Trade Me was ranked sixth.

Stuff had been absent from Nielsen’s rankings from May last year up until last month, after withdrawing from the service.

That was to “evaluate its measurement requirements”, Stuff spokeswoman Candice Robertson said.

Nielsen charges businesses for the ranking service, which in turn is used by the companies it ranks to promote the value of advertising on their platforms.

Robertson said it had decided to partner again with Nielsen to ensure its partners had “a directly comparable audience metric in the important digital space”.

Stuff Head of News Mark Stevens said its ranking was a testament to the company’s journalism.

“It's been a monumental news year when Kiwis have needed to rely on trustworthy, verified and reliable journalism. The fact they've turned to us for that is a huge privilege that we all take very seriously,” he said.

NZME has been approached for comment.

NZME has pursued a somewhat different commercial model to Stuff in online news and entertainment, choosing to put a large amount of its content behind a paywall since 2019.