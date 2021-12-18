NZ's first carbon-zero brewery, The Fermentist, closes its doors

The Fermentist, part of beverage company Lion, has closed its doors after losing money.

The country's first carbon-zero brewery, The Fermentist in Christchurch, has been closed by its owner Lion because it was losing money.

The Fermentist Brewery and Taproom in Sydenham, Christchurch, was opened in 2018 as a replacement for Lion’s iconic red brewery which was destroyed by earthquakes.

The brewer’s Kiwi Pale Ale was the first beer in the country to receive carbon-zero certification in 2019 from Toitū Envirocare, a subsidiary of Government-owned Crown Research Institute Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research. The carbon-zero certification was extended to all its other beer and cider products with the entire brewery certified carbon-zero in 2020.

Lion closed the brewery in September with the loss of 12 full-time roles after they were unable to find suitable alternative positions within the company, a spokeswoman said.

“We made the difficult decision to close the Fermentist Taproom and Brewery in Christchurch in September this year,” she said. “Unfortunately, the hard reality was that the Fermentist had been unprofitable for some time and this had of course been exacerbated by the disruption and uncertainty of Covid-19. The losses could not continue to be absorbed by the wider business.”

Supplied/Still It Froth Technologies is believed to be NZ's first producer of liquid yeast for beer. It's hoped the company's products will help make the local brewing industry more sustainable.

Only a handful of New Zealand food and beverage companies have achieved certification for their products through Toitū, an internationally accredited programme. The certification requires companies to measure the impact of their products on the climate “from cradle to grave”, commit to reducing the impact as close to zero as possible, and offset what can’t be reduced.

The Lion spokeswoman said the company was “incredibly proud “of what the Fermentist had achieved.

“From brewing its first carbon-zero beer, to becoming the first carbon-zero certified brewery in New Zealand in 2020, to its ongoing commitment to transparency and trying new things,” she said.

SUPPLIED The Fermentist brewery's Kiwi Pale Ale was New Zealand’s first carbon-zero beer.

In November 2020, Lion gained carbon-zero certification for its Steinlager beer, which accounts for about 10 per cent of the New Zealand beer market.

To achieve certification, every step in Steinlager’s product life cycle saw emissions reduced or offset, from growing the hops and barley, making the beer at the brewery, to bottles, caps, packaging and transport, right down to the length of time the beer will spend in a consumer’s fridge.

“What we learnt through the Fermentist enabled us to not only successfully certify Steinlager but the entire Lion organisation,” the spokeswoman said.

Lion, which is owned by Japanese company Kirin, did not own the brewery site and was working through the lease with the landlord, she said.