Doctor challenges seizure of ivermectin, the unapproved Covid-19 drug he imported for patients

In mid-November hundreds of people marched in support of Murupara GP Bernard Conlon, who refuses to take the Pfizer vaccine.

Murupara GP Bernard Conlon​ is taking legal action to force Medsafe to release a supply of ivermectin he is trying to import for his patients.

Conlon​, who is unvaccinated and says he has taken the unapproved Covid-19 treatment himself with no ill-effects, has filed a case in the Rotorua District Court seeking a judicial review of a Medsafe decision to confiscate his consignment of ivermectin.

The drug is used to de-worm livestock and to treat a very limited number of parasitic diseases in humans, but the Ministry of Health has warned it could cause serious harm if used to treat or prevent Covid-19.

Personal imports of ivermectin have jumped sharply this year and Conlon’s​ shipment was among 905 referred to Medsafe, 357 in November alone. That compares with a total of 13 importations stopped at the border in 2020.

READ MORE:

* Battling Covid with Vitamin D, mouthwash, and a dose of stupidity

* Ministry warns councillor's unproven Covid-19 treatment could cause 'serious harm'

* Town rallies around doctor facing scrutiny over Covid-19 consent comments

* Ivermectin is not proven as a treatment for Covid-19



Medical Council chair Dr Curtis Walker confirmed the council had received six notifications relating to medical practitioners importing or attempting to import ivermectin, and Conlon told Stuff he was one of them.

After researching its use overseas, he had bought and attempted to import a large quantity of the relatively inexpensive drug, with the intention of providing it at no cost to his high-risk patients who would benefit from early-stage treatment.

Conlon​ said he took ivermectin, prescribed by a colleague at his request, to protect patients when he was still operating as an unvaccinated doctor, and he experienced no side effects.

However, Medsafe strongly recommends against people attempting to treat themselves with ivermectin for Covid-19 saying there is no clear evidence it works, and when ingested in high doses, the drug can cause low blood pressure, worsening asthma, seizures and liver damage.

STUFF There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

Conlon​ offered to run a small trial for Medsafe to compare outcomes from other medical practices that offered Covid-19 patients only paracetamol and a pulse oximeter as a treatment choice, but he said Medsafe was not interested.

Conlon​ was already under investigation by the Medical Council for his comments at a Māori health expo in August, where he questioned “informed consent” for children and pregnant women around the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine.

Tony Wall Dr Bernard Conlon spoke at a public rally in November following news he was under investigation by the Medical Council over remarks about informed consent and the Covid-19 vaccine. Because of his unvaccinated status, he is seeing patients via telehealth, rather than in person.

He said the Ministry of Health had also lodged a complaint with the council over the ivermectin​ importation and his court case which is scheduled for a hearing in February.

“I am aware of other doctors that have attempted a similar importation but have opted not to challenge their seizures in court.”

In October, Methven GP Dr Sophie Febery told a Christchurch anti-vax rally she was under investigation by the Medical Council for discussing risks and benefits of the vaccination with a patient, and she had also unsuccessfully tried to import ivermectin.

Tony Wall/Stuff Murupara residents rally in support of Bernard Conlon. According to a local website, some have written to Medsafe urging it to release a large consignment of ivermectin which the GP tried to import.

Conlon has served Murupara​ and the surrounding area for 30 years and his popularity with locals is such that last month hundreds of residents turned out for a rally in support of him. A website set up to provide ongoing support said residents had written to Medsafe asking it to release the rongoā (medicine).

When ivermectin is stopped at the border, Medsafe can only release it on the authority of an authorised prescriber, usually a medical practitioner, and so far this year, just 33 consignments of the 903 detected have been released.

Miniginui​ resident Andy Blick​ counts Conlon​ as a personal friend as well as his doctor, and he said attended a public briefing where the GP outlined his plan for managing Covid, including the use of imported ivermectin.

“At no time did he say, ‘don't get the vaccine’, or anything like that. He just said, ‘this is my plan, if it comes here, I will be very busy, and I like being busy, but if we follow my plan, no one here will die, and very few will end up in hospital’.”

A website that rates doctors gives Conlon a four out of five star rating, based on three positive reviews, but a fourth said that during an October visit to get support for vaccination “we were actively discouraged from doing so, instead we were told to increase our use of vitamin C and zinc.”

STUFF Vaccine or virus? Declining the vaccine is far riskier than having it.

Murupara’s first case of Covid-19 was reported on Tuesday, four days after worries about the area’s low vaccination levels prompted the local Ngāti Whare rūnanga to invoke a rāhui to discourage visitors from entering the nearby Whirinaki Te Pua-a-Tane Conservation Park until the end of January.

Ngāti Whare chief executive Mere George​ said she was unaware of Conlon’s ivermectin​ importation plan, but her organisation had worked hard to improve jab rates, and even though he opted to remain unvaccinated, Conlon had supported their efforts to better inform locals.

“He’s been our silent cheerleader to ensure his patients and our community get information, so I have to take my hat off to him for doing so, as well as for him continuing to provide primary health care through all this, which has been a quite stressful situation.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Murupara vaccination centre

East Coast MP Kiri Allan is less impressed with Conlon’s influence on residents in the remote towns he serves, and she cited his comments about the Pfizer vaccination’s potential impact on male fertility.

She understood from tribal leaders that Conlon had conveyed that men could face sterility as a result of the vaccination, leaving some of them in tears.

Conlon said the anecdote was “bizarre” and it was disappointing the MP had not spoken with him directly, despite community attempts to arrange this.

“That she could describe men from this area – Murupara, Minginui or Ruatāhuna – as leaving in tears suggests she does not know her constituents particularly well. They don’t cry.”

Conlon said tissues that showed an “intense uptake” of the Pfizer jab included the gonads, and “fertility uncertainties” were one of the issues he addressed when responding to questions about “long term uncertainties”.

When asked about the alleged fertility issues, the Ministry of Health provided a link to the immunisation advisory centre website which said such statements were misleading and calculated to cause unnecessary fear.

There was no plausible reason why the Pfizer vaccine could have such effects, and there was strong evidence that it does not, because special cells protect the ovaries or testicles from infection and damage.

A spokeswoman for Allan’s office said she had contacted the Murupara community on multiple occasions and a request to meet with Conlon was never received.