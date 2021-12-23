Bluebridge ferry services sold to US investment bank

The parent company that owns Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferry has been sold to Morgan Stanley for over half a billion.

The parent company of Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries has been sold by its Australian owner CPE Capital to Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners, the Australian Financial Review reports.

The sale of the 29-year-old passenger ferry and freight company was reportedly for over $500 million.

The Sydney based CPE Capital purchased Strait Shipping, the parent company of Bluebridge Cook Strait Ferries, and Freight Lines from New Zealander Jim Barker, in 2017.

CPE also purchased freight forwarding company Streamline, to create StraitNZ the same year.

Investment bank Macquarie had also held a 25 per cent stake in StraitNZ since mid-2018, and will also sell its position to Morgan Stanley as part of the deal, it was reported.

The company reportedly generates about $175m in revenue per year and $45m in underlying profit.

According to the StraitNZ website, the company owned two ferries, 150 vehicles, and employed more than 500 staff.