Alcohol-free bar to open in NZ's wine-producing Wairarapa region

The man behind an alcohol-free bar in Greytown is hoping the idea will appeal to people wanting something a bit different.

Owner of specialist bicycle shop Blackwell and Sons Adam Blackwell opened the Greytown Truck Stop in early December, and alcohol-free bar Unleaded joins the entertainment venue just off Main St on December 31.

The truck stop is for food trucks and caravans and outdoor events.

Blackwell said he believed it was the only no-alcohol bar in the country. In 2015, there was an attempt to open one in Auckland but it did not last.

READ MORE:

* New spirit rises from Marlborough's iconic grapes

* Developer wants council 'vision' to advance $15 million Greytown project

* A tide of tweed to roll through Greytown



Wairarapa is well-known for producing fine wines but Unleaded is being stocked with zero-alcohol wine from Marlborough’s Giesen​ winery. In the chiller, alongside the sauvignon blanc, is a Sawmill IPA​ and imported alcohol-free gins.

“A truck getting unleaded fuel worked for our bar logo with the concept of getting no alcohol in the tank either,” Blackwell​ said.

“There is an increasing trend of adults cutting back on alcohol and having a night out without it could be just the healthy change people are looking for from time to time,” he said.

“This way people can go out and socialise and enjoy food and not wake up the next day to something negative.”

Supplied/Stuff The Greytown Truckstop is an entertainment venue for food trucks.

Blackwell said another reason he was keeping alcohol out of his events was because there were already plenty of Wairarapa bars that did offer alcohol, so he didn’t want to take some of their business after a difficult year.

He said the numbers at the Friday and Saturday events have had no bar service, but turnout was double what he expected at more than 250 people.

The opening night of Unleaded involves “Blackwell-esque fashion, plenty of fanfare, but of course no popping Champagne corks”.

Wellington-based Taco Addicts has brought their caravan over the Remutakas to cater at the Truck Stop and will again on January 14 and 15.

GEORGIA VERRELLS Dale Keith, co-owner of Rose and Smith, is booked in at the Greytown Truck Stop on December 31.

Owner Amber Sturtz said it made sense for the venue to not have a liquor licence in the rural town. "It is dangerous of course to drink and drive and I think it is a great idea," Sturtz said.

Blackwell says the biggest thrill so far has been seeing the number of young families taking advantage of the venue.

“It is very communal, people are meeting new people, and it is just lovely.”

Australia’s first alcohol-free bar opened in Brunswick Melbourne in May​.