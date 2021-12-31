Little-known Tussock Hill vineyard opens new restaurant in hills overlooking Christchurch

A new vineyard and cellar door restaurant has opened on Christchurch's Port Hills.

Christchurch’s newest vineyard venture is a firm family affair.

The Targett family, led by John and Tina Targett​, purchased the 4-hectare Tussock Hill Vineyard at the top of Huntsbury Hill overlooking the city, almost five years ago.

They had big plans for the property, and those plans finally came to fruition just days ago with the opening of a cellar door restaurant, showcasing their wines and local produce. Soon they will also host guests overnight in two new self-contained retreats.

Their son and daughter Graham and Sally tend to the vines, while Graham’s wife Melaina​ manages the restaurant. Even their young grandchildren help out in the vineyard.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tussock Hill, a vineyard at the top of Christchurch’s Huntsbury Hill, has opened up a restaurant.

The family has invested $2 million in the development, which took 18 months to get the necessary consent.

John Targett said the property was zoned Port Hills rural, so it had been difficult to get permission for the venture, but it eventually gained consent under the wine tourism banner.

“Everything we do has got to be aligned with developing the wine and food experience.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Graham Targett works in the vines at Tussock Hill vineyard.

The family is excited to be open for business, even in the middle of a pandemic.

They have employed chef Jackson Mehlhopt​, formerly of Gin Gin, and the restaurant has a big emphasis on fresh, locally-sourced produce. Herbs and vegetables are harvested from the property’s own gardens.

Only Tussock Hill wine is served in the restaurant, which includes a number of varieties including pinot noir, sauvignon blanc, riesling, rosé and pétillant naturel (a sparkling wine).

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tussock Hill vineyard cellar door restaurant chef Jackson Mehlhopt has a big emphasis on locally-sourced produce.

Mostly pinot noir is grown on their Port Hills property and other grapes are sourced from the family’s second vineyard in Waipara.

More recently the family has added syrah and pinot gris vines to their Port Hills property. These new vines will produce their first grapes in 2022.

The Targetts purchased the property after looking for a joint venture together.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Tussock Hill produces wine using grapes grown at its Huntsbury Hill vineyard and another vineyard in Waipara.

John Targett, who co-founded the Clip and Climb indoor climbing centre, had just sold his stake in the manufacturing side of the business and retirement had been beckoning – then they stumbled across Tussock Hill.

“I found I was no good at retirement. I am an active relaxer.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Melaina Targett feeds some baby doll sheep which help keep the grass down around the vines.

The restaurant has been well received since it opened on December 17, but the lack of fibre internet has been frustrating, Melaina Targett said. The patchy internet connection meant the Eftpos system went down fairly regularly, but they were managing to cope with it, she said.

John Targett and other Huntsbury Ave residents have been trying to get fibre installed, but have been told they have to pay thousands of dollars for the privilege.

Christchurch City Council-owned network provider Enable told 36 households at the top of Huntsbury earlier this year they would have to collectively pay $41,400 to get fibre. Tussock Hill would have to pay another $16,000 on top of that.

Residents believed it was unfair they had to pay while the rest of Christchurch have had fibre installed to their gate for free.

An Enable spokesman told Stuff in May, the company was committed to extending its fibre reach in Christchurch – including looking at options for the affected Huntsbury community.

The restaurant is open from 10am until 5pm from Wednesday to Sunday and can also have up to 52 evening events a year.