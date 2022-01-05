Holidaymakers locked out after Bachcare 'system glitch' sends wrong check-in details

Holidaymakers locked out of their accommodation over the busy Christmas period say changes to Bachcare’s check-in and customer service systems have been “a disaster”.

More than a dozen guests took to the holiday rental company’s Facebook page to vent their frustrations after receiving incorrect or no access details for their accommodation.

Many said they had made multiple attempts to contact Bachcare about access and other issues but had not received a response, in some cases days later.

Last year, Bachcare announced changes it said would streamline its services and improve the business for contractors, property owners and guests.

The changes took effect on October 1 and included the replacement of local property managers with an 0800 number for customer support.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Bachcare customers say changes to it check-in and customer service systems have been “a disaster” after some were locked out of their accommodation over the Christmas period. (File photo)

Bachcare customer Christine Larking was among those not sent check-in information and said it took three emails and seven phone calls before her group was able to speak to someone.

”I had booked and paid months ago and right up until 24 hours before we were due to check in, we didn’t have any details,” she said.

“It was really stressful. We had a disabled person with us, and we had no idea how to access the house and whether we were going to have to find alternative accommodation.

“Even after we spoke to someone and got the information we needed, we weren’t emailed anything, so who knows if it ever would have come through? It wasn't a good start to the holiday.”

Another customer who was unable to get into her Kāpiti Coast accommodation said the call centre system added to an already stressful situation.

“[We] could not find the lock box and then when we finally did, the code didn't work. My children were busting to go toilet and our cold foods were getting so hot in the sun.

“I left several messages and then finally got through to someone but was a very stressful start.”

Bachcare has been approached for comment.

In a post on its Facebook page on December 30, the company said it was addressing an issue impacting some guests on arrival.

A “system glitch” had sent the wrong access details to some guests, while others had not received any information at all.

“This couldn't happen at a worse time as it's the busiest time of the year for holiday check-ins. We'd like to assure you that this issue is being resolved by our team to ensure it does not happen again, and we're working around the clock to assist guests with issues experienced.”

However, complaints about access and customer service continued to be posted this week.