Frustrated guests break into Bachcare holiday homes

Frustrated Bachcare customers have resorted to breaking into holiday homes after a technical glitch left them unable to get into their accommodation over the Christmas period.

The holiday rental company has been criticised after some customers received incorrect or no access information for their accommodation, leaving them stranded.

More than a dozen guests took to Bachcare’s Facebook page to vent their frustrations after making multiple attempts to contact the company about access and other issues.

Others told Stuff they had taken matters into their own hands, in one case smashing a lockbox to get to a key. In another, a fishing gaff was used to open a window with a child then sent in to unlock a door.

In a statement on Thursday, Bachcare general manager Matthew Clews said a record number of people had stayed at properties it managed over the last two weeks.

Consumer NZ says guests who decide not to go to their accommodation because of a lack of communication from Bachcare would be entitled to a refund under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

“Unfortunately, there was a technical glitch which meant that incorrect information was sent out to some guests regarding lockboxes locations and codes.

“This issue has been given the highest priority, and we continue to review data daily to ensure accuracy and improve our systems.”

Clew said Bachcare’s customer support team had been bolstered for the summer period but call volumes were higher than anticipated due to the technical issue and that had impacted waiting times for assistance.

Compensation for affected guests was assessed on a case-by-case basis and claims were being responded to and resolved as quickly as possible.

“We want to apologise to those guests who have been impacted for the inconvenience and thank them for their understanding and patience.”

Meanwhile, Consumer NZ spokeswoman Gemma Rasmussen said guests who decided not to go to their accommodation because of a lack of communication from Bachcare would be entitled to a refund under the Consumer Guarantees Act.

“If they have already paid, are at property and can’t get in, have tried to contact Bachcare and failed, they could either choose to return home and get accommodation and possibly some transport costs reimbursed, or try to find other accommodation in the area and seek to claim reimbursement of the extra they have had to pay.”

Rasmussen said there may be extra costs if Bachcare or the property owner failed to provide the service booked. However, the costs of alternative accommodation had to be reasonable.

“You can’t book in for a bach then claim five-star hotel reimbursement, unless you can show that that is all that was available, and it is understandable if you’re locked outside your accommodation, it may be slim pickings as to what you can book.”

Anyone pursuing a refund should keep a record of emails and calls made to Bachcare to provide as evidence.

If a refund was refused, the Disputes Tribunal could become involved. Alternatively, customers who paid by credit or debit card could ask their bank for a “chargeback” refund to their card.